A Sensational Oxfordshire Barn Conversion

As with so many amazing barn conversion projects, this one is the result of an abandoned barn having been left to fall into a state of terrible disrepair. Found in rural Oxfordshire, it has now been converted into a rustic yet fantastically and undeniably sophisticated hideaway in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
The main challenge with the building was to open up the space within and create an interior with a contemporary feel, whilst not losing the charm of the original building or overshadowing the heritage of the site. It's clear that this has been achieved, with the interior and exterior seamlessly merging to create a wonderful home that is as rustic as it is covetable.
Let's take a closer look…
What a truly magnificent entrance this is! Though the height of the roof pitch makes the frontage seem large, we can have no idea as to the scale of the property itself and as such, all first impressions are made solely by this gable end and what an impression it gives!
The team at KSR Architects have created something that whispers of luxury by showcasing stunning stonework and harmonious wood, but just look at how understated it all is. The house is not boastful, it simply seems to accept its own beauty while welcoming guests to come inside for a closer look.
It's only by coming round to the back of the barn that we begin to get an understanding of the sheer scale of the project! A colossal barn, with an adjoining leg that we assume to be a garage block, this house is so deceptive with its modest entrance!
Looking every inch the picture perfect representation of country living, the barn is met by a mature garden and manicured lawn that gives the overall impression of a home that has stood for many years. We could even picture a period drama being filmed here. Beautiful!
Moving up towards the house, we can start to see some of the more contemporary touches but what we really love is that they don't detract in any way from the original style and beauty of the barn itself. Yes, the patio doors are modern, but they have been designed in such a way as to look classic and tonally appropriate and even when you look through to the inside, a just detectable glass divide is seamlessly blending in and not overwhelming the appearance with stark modernity.
Finding a way to combine old and new together, effortlessly, is something of a design dream but this barn has made it a reality and we are in love! From the exposed roof trusses of the original structure, through to the bright white walls and modern art, nothing looks out of place or jarring, making this divine open plan living room the perfect combination of contemporary and heritage.
The amazing ceiling height is bringing extra gravitas and glamour to the project, while making the space feel somehow endless and homely all at once.
It must be an optical illusion of sorts, but the design team has managed to not only make this exemplar living space feel enormous, but at the same time, have encouraged such a gentle interior decoration scheme that it also feels warm, cosy and snug.
Warm pops of colour in the form of the rug, cushions and armchair all brighten up the room, while the luxurious grey low level sofa and polished concrete floor both pull on the reigns just enough to keep some industrial and rustic tones working in the space. Lovely!
Any home with a staggeringly high ceiling should have a walkway, surely? They should when they look this beautiful anyway! Offering amazing views of the open plan space, the gangway leads off to bedrooms, that no doubt are decorated to perfection! The contrast of smooth wood on the handrail and rustic, original stonework makes for a constant reminder that this home was once employed in a far more rural way and we think it is simply spectacular.
