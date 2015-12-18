A Sensational Oxfordshire Barn Conversion

As with so many amazing barn conversion projects, this one is the result of an abandoned barn having been left to fall into a state of terrible disrepair. Found in rural Oxfordshire, it has now been converted into a rustic yet fantastically and undeniably sophisticated hideaway in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The main challenge with the building was to open up the space within and create an interior with a contemporary feel, whilst not losing the charm of the original building or overshadowing the heritage of the site. It's clear that this has been achieved, with the interior and exterior seamlessly merging to create a wonderful home that is as rustic as it is covetable.

Let's take a closer look…