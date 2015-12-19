Time for a home façade makeover

While some people might think that focussing on the interior of a home is what's important, we believe that you should also take some time to really think about the impression that your façade design gives too. After all, it's the front of your home that people will experience first and if that doesn't blow them away, your interior is unlikely to either!
The question is; how do you make your frontage stand out? There must be some fabulous ways to really make the most of your home's façade, but if you don't know what they are, you could feel a little lost. Luckily, we are here with some great tips for making your façade design really pop, so pull up a chair, grab a cup of tea and let's talk about making a great first impression!
Being close to nature is the easiest and most beautiful way to purify both you and your home, especially when great gasps of fresh air can come wafting in, but the impact is has on the front of a property is also astonishing!
Façade design is something of a black art for many people, but even those of us with little or no visualisation talent can see that this perfectly manicured garden is making the front of the house look absolutely astounding here! Studio Gilson Barbosa has managed to make a frontage that is welcoming, tactile, friendly and beautiful, all with a little greenery. Amazing!
A vertical garden is the star of the show in this segment and as a testament to how incredible they look when in situ, we have drawn your attention to this fabulous little example. Is this not the epitome of lovely façade design?
The simplicity of vertical gardens is what makes them so versatile and fantastic, as they really can be installed anywhere. The only thing that might change is what plants you have in yours, which will depend on climate, environmental conditions and the look you are keen to achieve. We know that if we saw a house with a vertical garden on the front, we'd be drawn to move in closer, so what a fabulous first impression!
Having gained enormous popularity in recent years, timber cladding is one way to really make your home façade pop and look contemporary. Don't worry that your home will look like lots of others though, as there is such a wide variety of woods and styles to choose from that it is unlikely you will have the same as anyone else close by.
We love how the cladding has been used in this example, to create a sleek entrance to this super chic and modern home and how the thin strips are a dramatic and beautiful contrast to the large stone panels on the house. What a textural triumph!
If you are keen to transform your home and give it a high-end feel from the outside, one thing that we think never misses the mark is great swathes of perfect glazing! Opening your home up and allowing a lot of natural light to pour in, glazing is not just a functional item, it can be breathtakingly striking and modern too.
We love this house, that almost looks to be an enormous conservatory Just look at how the full wall of glazing has made the space feel so cutting edge that it's almost space-age! Had any portion of the wall been solid, the impact would have been lessened, but as it stands, this building is completely mesmerising!
Prying eyes and people who do not properly respect private property that belongs to someone else may be one of the reasons why certain façade design choices are made, but they don't have to be as restrictive as you think to ensure your privacy!
Choosing materials that naturally lend an authoritative air to your building will always act as a natural deterrent to unwelcome visitors, but if in doubt, why not select a suitably sturdy and secure gate and fence? This black metal example looks wonderfully fit for purpose, yet still elegant and modern, so although the house frontage gives off a clear 'by invitation only' vibe, it still feels wonderfully well designed.
For more traditional housing styles such as rural, rustic or Mediterranean, adding stone to your façade design will usually guarantee you a dramatic and stunning frontage. Bringing a natural yet hard edge to any home, stone cladding makes a really striking impression and feels warm and inviting. Though not as modern as some of our other suggestions, we think that keeping your design in line with the overall style of your home makes for a far more cohesive property that will have visitors appreciating your choices every time they visit.
