Getting your property rental ready

Renting a home can be a lengthy process, however, there are things we can do to speed it up a bit. There are many people who think that if a house is up for rent, simply removing your personal items will be enough to make it happen, but we know that isn't the case!

If your property has walls in a state of disrepair, broken appliances and looks a bit grubby, all of these elements will deter potential renters, so resolve these issues before putting it on the market and you will be less likely to encounter delays. Think of it this way; a little investment from you, of time and maybe a little money, will more than likely speed up the process of getting your house rented, so isn't that worth it?

Take a look at our tips for getting your home rental ready and see if you've done everything you can!