Give your Christmas some natural sparkle

For many people, the glitz and glamour of Christmas has become a little much and a more natural approach is favoured. In place of bright flashing lights, we see calm, static white illuminations and rather than investing in great hoards of outlandish decorations, a far more organic and demure style is sought.

Opting to pursue a more natural Xmas decoration scheme is marvellously simple and can even be very purse-friendly too, as a few winter dog walks could see you foraging nearly everything you need! Take a look at our advice for creating a natural Christmas and see if you can be tempted to try something new this year!