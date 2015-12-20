Give your Christmas some natural sparkle

For many people, the glitz and glamour of Christmas has become a little much and a more natural approach is favoured. In place of bright flashing lights, we see calm, static white illuminations and rather than investing in great hoards of outlandish decorations, a far more organic and demure style is sought.
Opting to pursue a more natural Xmas decoration scheme is marvellously simple and can even be very purse-friendly too, as a few winter dog walks could see you foraging nearly everything you need! Take a look at our advice for creating a natural Christmas and see if you can be tempted to try something new this year!
For a truly natural Xmas decoration scheme, there is no substitute for a real tree, is there? Though artificial ones may look good these days, they don't have the same smell or feel as a real tree and by going to a local farm shop, you are more than likely going to be able to select your own tree and have it cut down for you! What a fun experience for the kids!
Even if you keep the baubles to a minimum, a real Christmas tree will help to inject a real sense of the outside work and tradition into your home, so give it some thought!
What a lovely room this is! There is no denying the time of year and yet the natural Xmas decoration style looks understated and chic. We are particularly in love with the simple and elegant wreath, which has been created using real pine branches.
A harmony of soft hues and tones, The White Company has really captured the essence of a pared back and natural Christmas here and it just goes to show that even without tinsel, your home can feel very jolly and festive indeed.
When it comes to instigating a natural Xmas decoration style, we think it's important to look around your home and try to identify things that are already in place that can be worked into the scheme and nothing fits more effortlessly than an open fire!
While the warm orange flames make the room feel comfortable and cosy, we really like the addition of some twigs in the ceramic mantlepiece jug. Such a small touch, they really do bring a sense of winter and the festive season into the room.
Don't get caught up thinking that you need the latest and greatest napkin holders or candelabras to make a stunning Christmas dining table, especially when a pretty sprig of some seasonal greenery will work just as well and cost you nothing!
For an extra magical natural Xmas decoration, try using holly or mistletoe to decorate your table, with some plain ribbon, but remember that the berries are poisonous on both, so give your cutlery a little wipe before you use it!
In addition to festive greenery, freshly cut flowers are a lovely way to bring a little bit of the outdoors into your natural Xmas decoration scheme. Perfect in vases, as part of a centrepiece or as table decorations, you don't have to select anything typically festive for them to have a charming effect.
These three-tone roses look stunning and help to complement a wider table design and would be free, if you had a lovely crop growing in your garden. Perhaps this is the motivation you needed to get your thumb a littler greener, as well as your dining room!
Everybody loves a Christmas centrepiece on their table and whether you make one or ask the kids to make you one, you can do so with totally foraged items! We love the use of pine cones and dried seed pods in this example and think that for a truly natural Xmas decoration style, you can't beat something homemade with bits and pieces that you've found on the forest floor. So beautiful!
