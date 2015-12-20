Semi-Detached House with a Fully Loaded Basement

Regardless of how much space you have, in a family home you can always use a little more. As children get older, they prize their privacy and take on new interests that naturally involve extra equipment and it's your job to make sure there is room for it all, and that they have a bedroom that they can go to when they want to be alone. The problems is, this all needs a very big house!

When the family wants to come together for some social time, where are you going to do that? Where is big enough to contain you all in one room and what if you simply don't have anywhere that can take that challenge on? The solution is to build an extension. But when land is at a premium and building up or out isn't an easy solution, where do you go? Down!

Come with us as we take a look at a phenomenal family home, complete with a basement kitchen conversion and see if you might have overlooked some potential in your house!