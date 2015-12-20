Semi-Detached House with a Fully Loaded Basement

Regardless of how much space you have, in a family home you can always use a little more. As children get older, they prize their privacy and take on new interests that naturally involve extra equipment and it's your job to make sure there is room for it all, and that they have a bedroom that they can go to when they want to be alone. The problems is, this all needs a very big house!
When the family wants to come together for some social time, where are you going to do that? Where is big enough to contain you all in one room and what if you simply don't have anywhere that can take that challenge on? The solution is to build an extension. But when land is at a premium and building up or out isn't an easy solution, where do you go? Down!
Come with us as we take a look at a phenomenal family home, complete with a basement kitchen conversion and see if you might have overlooked some potential in your house!
From the front, this semi-detached family home is the very picture of domestic bliss. With lovely period features all having been lovingly maintained and a stunning checkerboard path, it looks like a much loved and already improved (check out the gorgeous bay window!) property.
From here, there is no way of telling that architects from New Images were called in to find a solution to the small kitchen and lack of space that the interior originally provided. However, as we move around to the back, the full extent of the completed work is revealed…
We weren't kidding when we said that the rear of the property told you a lot more than the front, were we? Isn't this an absolutely fantastic and seamless extension? Not only does the brickwork perfectly match with the existing structure, but you'd never know that an extra level had been dug out of the garden, would you?
Making the house seem far taller, the extension has been cleverly finished with a huge wall of glazing and a perfect teak deck that butts right up to the glass, making the whole space feel at one with the garden and beyond.
What an amazing use of resources!
Here we can see just how marvellous this development is and how smooth the transition from interior to exterior has been made. From a sparkling white floor to teak decking, you are always a mere footstep away from all the space you could ever need.
We love the complementary tones of the decking with the red brick accents and how everything is a stark contrast to the minimal, white kitchen. The level of craftsmanship is so fantastic that we are really having to look for proof that this is a new extension!
If creating a light and airy space was the top priority in the client brief then the team at New Images have fulfilled it, and more! Far from being a dark or dismal basement, this is a spacious and invigorating lower ground floor, filled to the brim with zingy white accents and glistening surfaces, while always being offset by some lovely rustic wood.
We love the use of a traditional and imperfect farmhouse dining table, as it's the perfect contrast to the sleek white kitchen units and helps to inject a little more of a homely feel.
Extending the full depth of the house, the basement conversion is a space that just keeps on giving; bright light, that is! As we move away from the kitchen, we are met with more lovely wooden contrasts and a wonderfully open plan living space.
Perfect for the family that likes to eat together, then separate off to do their own thing, this is a large and useful addition that we're sure was everything the client hoped for and more!
