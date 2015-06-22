A modern fisherman's hut like no other

On the marina in the small seaside village of Hamble-le-Rice in Hampshire is where you will find this soulful renovation project. What was once a small one bedroom “fisherman's retreat” complete with boat shed, has now been transformed into a charming three bedroom family home. With an ultra chic interior scheme hidden by a more unassuming exterior which subtly pays tribute to its past, this is a stunning example of the laid back lifestyle that goes hand-in-hand with living on the water.
Undertaken by architectural firm La Hally, with the help of developer Rob Langley, the full potential of this quaint building on the marina has been realised. The façade and entrance of the home are modest and unobtrusive, with timber cladding and a timber door that will slowly age gracefully in the salty air, much the same as timber fishing boat.
Whilst the exterior is dominated by rich tones of brown in the timber and brick materials, the inside couldn't be any different. An uncomplicated palette of bright white and deep greys introduce a simple yet bold interior, with their easy to achieve contrasts bringing a real eye-popping space to life. The roomy feeling of the upper floor is augmented by the availability of natural light; full-height glass doors and the shrewd introduction of windows which embrace the pitch of the roof ensure the home is anything but a dark and dingy fisherman's hut, as well as offering perfect views of the marina below.
Whilst the open plan upper level incorporates the lounge and dining settings as well as the kitchen, the spaces and functions of each area is still subtly known. The kitchen is in a muted beige, in keeping with the simple colour scheme whilst still making a clear division in look and purpose. The dining setting is kept intimate and cosy thanks to the addition of low hanging lights, whilst ever popular Eames' chairs frame the table.
What was once the boat storage area, the ground floor of the building has been infilled to become the new front access, as well as one of the new bedrooms and en suite. Frosted glass keeps the new entryway light and bright, whilst still retaining privacy.
Joining the two levels is this refined and modern staircase of metal and glass, whose design gives an illusion of twisting and folding, almost reminding us of a piece of functional origami. The lightweight structure hugs the three walls of the entranceway, and appears smaller than it actually is, thanks to the addition of the transparent, toughened glass handrails. Continuing the uniform look of the two levels, the stairs have been designed using the same moody grey tiles of both floors, with the grout acting as an indirect guide up the stairs to the living spaces above.
To see another coastal home with contemporary flair, take a peek at this modern beach shack in Kent.