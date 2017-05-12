The micro garden lodge with everything

Building With Frames are the experts behind today’s homify 360° discovery: a small micro home/lodge, a truly inspirational design which is a smaller version of a holiday lodge.
A 100% self-contained space, this little gem features a kitchen, bathroom, living area and bedroom. What can it be used for? Just about anything, from a holiday home and a studio to a work space, home office, hot tub or garden room.
Sound good? Let’s check it out…
Look at that beautiful, golden-brown body! The exterior was timber clad in larch and combined with what looks like corrugated iron, yet is actually an agricultural concrete slab, which gives it a modern and contemporary twist.
This little structure is a SIPS (structural insulated panels) build, and comes secure with double-glazed windows and doors for some extra functionality.
The “wow” look continues on the inside, especially here in the modern-styled kitchenette which provides all the requirements for one fantastic cooking session.
Don’t overlook all those storage compartments and cabinets which go a long way in ensuring the cluttered look stays away.
To save up some legroom, the kitchen shares an open-plan layout with a living area, where one can place a few furniture- and décor pieces to really make this beauty feel like home.
And thanks to the neutral hues of the interiors, any additional colours (from hot reds and oranges to cool blues and greens) will look most splendid!
‘Sleek and slim’ seems to be the theme in the bathroom, where we are treated to a stylish modern design. Oversized wall tiles provide a bit of background pattern, while the stainless steel finishes are just what is needed to ensure a bit of dazzle – after all, we all know how important the ‘beauty’ factor for the bathroom is!
