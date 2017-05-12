The micro garden lodge with everything

Building With Frames are the experts behind today’s homify 360° discovery: a small micro home/lodge, a truly inspirational design which is a smaller version of a holiday lodge.

A 100% self-contained space, this little gem features a kitchen, bathroom, living area and bedroom. What can it be used for? Just about anything, from a holiday home and a studio to a work space, home office, hot tub or garden room.

Sound good? Let’s check it out…