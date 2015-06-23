New build with old-time charm

Whilst some new builds are constructed to stand out from the crowd and make a strong visual impact, many are subdued and unobtrusive, and respectful to the neighbouring homes and the existing streetscape. One such house is this new build in West Sussex, which has been built in a way so that is still instantly recognisable, but without disrupting the existing look and feel of the neighbourhood. A project of Junnel Homes, with the interior design left up to At No 19, this suburban family home has been built on a small pocket of land but is bursting with big ideas. Let's find out how it looks inside.
As you can see, the new home has been built in a style drawing strong inspiration from its stone counterparts. Simple and neutral colours ensure it blends in with the neighbouring stone homes, yet is still afforded a charm and character all of its own.
The rear of the home is much the same as the street facing façade, although the ground floor has been opened up to offer a strong relationship between the amiable garden and indoor spaces. This low maintenance garden offers maximum return for minimum effort, and is sure to be enjoyed as much as the temperamental weather will allow.
The neutral, earthy colours that make up the exterior of the property are in stark contrast to the bright whites that dominate every facet of the interior. From the walls to the cabinetry, to the furniture and decorations, white is ever present. Indoor plants are always a good idea, and have been used to maximum effect to balance the whites of this home. Be in succulents, small planters, hanging plants or large indoor palms, a touch of nature indoors is good for the soul, and creates an undoubtedly warm and homely atmosphere. The cooker hood of this sleek and modern kitchen is judiciously angled so not to cause any nasty knocks the head or for easier cooking for the taller chef of the house!
The dominance of white and the smart open play layout gives the space a feeling of extra room, and helps the family live comfortably in their home. Wall-to-wall sliding doors connect the indoor and outdoor spaces, and help draw a strong connection between the two. A cohesive neutral colour scheme also helps connect the interior to the garden, as does the ever present abundance of natural light.
A bespoke storage and media unit has been installed, discretely hiding the television whilst making a feature of the occupants favourite books and other small decorations. Whilst the room faces north, it still feels comfortable and bright aided by the high gloss finishes.
