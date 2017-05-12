A life-changingly great home extension in London

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us courtesy of London-based professionals DDWH Architects. The project? A family home in St Johns Wood Conservation Area that got treated to a luxury refurbishment and substantial extension.
This particular design required careful negotiation with the planners and neighbours in order to ensure the additional 50 m² of internal space. The original house had very little living space and natural light at ground floor, two issues that the new extension was bent on rectifying.
Let’s see how it turned out…
What a beauty that new extension turned out to be! Post-renovation, this ground-floor space now flaunts a playroom and a generous kitchen, as well as a dining- and living area opening on to the large mature garden.
A new oak staircase with frameless glazed balustrade at the centre of the house now elegantly connects the different levels, replacing a crudely constructed timber staircase.
Isn’t this pure heaven? This open-plan kitchen and family room gets to enjoy an abundance of space while looking out onto the fresh, green garden. And let’s not forget the buckets of natural light seeping indoors via those folding glass doors.
Of course the new extension changed the house’s exterior look as well, especially the glazed roof terrace and green roof which add such a striking (not to mention fresh) style.
Sleek, spacious and elegant – three words that perfectly capture this interior living room that opens up onto that glazed roof terrace. This subtle earthy colour palette contrasts most sublimely with the lush greens outside.
And just have a look at that fireplace with a soft backlit touch – talk about a striking focal piece.
The family bathroom undoubtedly got its inspiration from the neutral-hued living room – and why shouldn’t it?
See how the wall tiles add a touch of texture and pattern to this space, cancelling out the need for any additional décor pieces.
