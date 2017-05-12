A life-changingly great home extension in London

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us courtesy of London-based professionals DDWH Architects. The project? A family home in St Johns Wood Conservation Area that got treated to a luxury refurbishment and substantial extension.

This particular design required careful negotiation with the planners and neighbours in order to ensure the additional 50 m² of internal space. The original house had very little living space and natural light at ground floor, two issues that the new extension was bent on rectifying.

Let’s see how it turned out…