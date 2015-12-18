Creating the perfect flat for lovers

A big step for most relationships is moving in together. But as it often the case, living with a lover under the same roof can be a whole different experience than dating. Therefore, it's important to have an flat that will nest the burgeoning relationship.

A perfect flat for lovers will provide the necessary privacy that both people have become accustomed to whilst also providing comfortable spaces for sharing precious moments. While the bedroom and the living room will be common areas, having two bathrooms is a great idea, if possible.

Of course, the new nest for the lovers will need to merge the two personalities, bringing the best of both worlds into a unique design. As some friction will be inevitable between two people, whether they are lovers or not, it will be ideal to have a time-out space. Having a balcony will create the perfect escape from frivolous fights.

If you are a couple that just made the next big step in your relationship by moving in together, let’s see how to have the perfect flat.