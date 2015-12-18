Creating the perfect flat for lovers

A big step for most relationships is moving in together. But as it often the case, living with a lover under the same roof can be a whole different experience than dating. Therefore, it's important to have an flat that will nest the burgeoning relationship.
A perfect flat for lovers will provide the necessary privacy that both people have become accustomed to whilst also providing comfortable spaces for sharing precious moments. While the bedroom and the living room will be common areas, having two bathrooms is a great idea, if possible.
Of course, the new nest for the lovers will need to merge the two personalities, bringing the best of both worlds into a unique design. As some friction will be inevitable between two people, whether they are lovers or not, it will be ideal to have a time-out space. Having a balcony will create the perfect escape from frivolous fights.
If you are a couple that just made the next big step in your relationship by moving in together, let’s see how to have the perfect flat.
We are accustomed to making the bedroom in our own image; an extension of our personality at a given time. When moving in together with a loved one, two personalities need to exist in one bedroom.
So, it's important to merge them harmoniously without either person feeling a stranger in their own bedroom. The general décor of the bedroom should have a little bit of both personalities, whether it is paintings on the walls, floor lamps or even sheets.
Similarly, the colour hues should express both personalties. It would be a good idea to have two separate closets so each can have a sense of privacy in the bedroom. The image above, exemplifies how a bedroom can incorporate two different personalities with a wardrobe on either side of the bed, blending stylishly with the industrial attitude.
At the end of a long working day you will probably dream about the cosy sensation of your living room. Well, when moving in with your other half this dream will not vanish into thin air.
Hence, having a comfortable living room will be an important element for your new love nest. A nice sofa will be key and the lighting of the room will also be significant, augmenting the mood and adding an extra element of cosiness.
We love the living room in the image above, where a comfortable sofa overlooks the TV set, with a movable floor lamp emitting a soft light to foster the right kind of mood. If your flat lacks in square feet, having an open-plan living room, as shown here, will help create an uncluttered space.
Since we are talking about privacy, bathrooms have been deemed as the room where even the king goes alone. Even though the idiom belongs in times gone by, it is still a useful concept for a flat that will be shared with a lover.
On a general note, men and women make different use of the bathroom. For the male part, quick bathing is usually the way to go, so his bathroom should incorporate a shower.
A man's grooming routine also includes regular shaving so the bathroom will need room to accommodate his paraphernalia.
Women are often more fond of long baths at the end of the day. Therefore a bathroom for her could contain a large bathtub that can be used lavishly by her.
Another reason for why two bathrooms are better than one is time. A working couple with similar schedules can withdraw to their private bathrooms for morning routines without inconvenient delays. Also, having two bathrooms will solve the time old argument of why the toilet seat is up!
Along with the bathroom, the kitchen also has a lot of traffic in the morning rush hour so it needs to be a beacon of practicality. People often have a lot of kitchen equipment so when they move in together, this is multiplied by two, thus underlining the importance of adequate storage space.
The kitchen counters should have adequate room unless you wish to develop morning dance routines for preparing breakfast. For example, a kitchen island will be a great idea for the love nest. Since we are talking about a seamless and spacious breakfast club, the sink, stove and refrigerator should be kept unobstructed.
Of course the kitchen is one room where good lighting cannot be overstated. Besides design and creating an atmosphere, adequate lightning in the kitchen will come in handy when handling those sharp knifes! Pendants can be a great way to illuminate the kitchen worktops while LED lights can be installed under the cabinets.
Finally, there will be times of mild disagreements. All relationships encounter them. There could also be moments were the walls of the apartment feel like they're closing in on you. So instead of barging out of the house to clear your mind, wouldn't it be a better idea to have a place to relax and reflect?
A balcony can double as an escape retreat in the flat. Incorporate a sofa on the balcony and surround it with flowerpots to create a chill out zone. After all, the effects of nature on well-being and the mind have been long promulgated by science.
The image above is a perfect example of how a small balcony is transformed into a neutral space with the simple addition of a swinging sofa and a wall trellis brimming with plant life. If it happens one of the couple is a smoker the balcony can offer the a further benefit of being a welcoming escape from the everyday routine.
One can say that a perfect human relationship does not rest upon flawless interaction. Rather it is one that embraces the little imperfections of each person. Similarly, a perfect flat for lovers will be one that embraces the quirks of the two different personalities inhabiting it.
So, look for that flat that will make you both say; this is home.
