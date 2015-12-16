This House is a Pillar of the Minimalism Community

The unique design of this home masterfully combines minimalist architecture with a family centred décor. Most would doubt that the two could fit together, however, you'll soon see that the talented architecture and interior designers from Skandella have managed to do so perfectly.
Skandella are an architecture and interior design firm based in Germany. They have an extensive and diverse residential portfolio with many award winning designs but this particular project could be their most impressive!
Coated in a gleaming white, both the exterior and internal setting give the impression of a home designed to promote a sense of simplicity. There are no outlandish features found inside this home, just well considered elements that will ensure the family inside can live a harmonious modern lifestyle.
The exterior is a prime example of minimalist style architecture. Seemingly blank and devoid of details, the façade is kept to a minimum as a deliberate design technique that enables the home's shape and subtle features to be fully appreciated. Like the rest of the house, the landscaping is reserved with only a handful of trees and small hedges in place.
Moving around to the rear, the exterior appears to be more expressive compared to the front. The white render remains, however, we can see that there are far more transparent surfaces across the two levels of the home, as well as the form of the building extruding and retreating in a number of styles.
Minimalist purists will love the interior of this home. An all-white scheme defines the internal setting with the effect of the starkness of the white walls and ceilings being completely mesmerising. Even the flooring is coated is of a light grey shade, adding to the effect.
In terms of layout, the home's living areas are combined to create one holistic plan. Notice how the space is open and fluid, ensuring that the family enjoys a sense of freedom. A minor internal wall incorporates an ultra-modern two-sided fireplace, as well as a void used to house a stack of wood.
In the kitchen the high quality finishes are there for all to see. Notice how the glossy cabinets and work surfaces allow the light from above to bounce all around the room. It may not be the choice for many but white kitchen worktops are an unsurprising choice for a modern home.
This state of the art home wouldn't be complete without an ultra modern bathroom. White again reigns supreme here but there are subtle hints of light blue found via the bathroom cabinets, giving the space a calm and serene feel. Much like the kitchen this bathroom maintains a sleek appearance that's emphasised by handless cabinetry and a high gloss finish.
We exit the home to end our tour in the garden. Just take a moment to appreciate this perfectly captured moment. Thanks to the many outdoor lights and the home's transparent façade, the home appears to glow warmly like a bright star in the sky.
