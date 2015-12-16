This House is a Pillar of the Minimalism Community

The unique design of this home masterfully combines minimalist architecture with a family centred décor. Most would doubt that the two could fit together, however, you'll soon see that the talented architecture and interior designers from Skandella have managed to do so perfectly.

Skandella are an architecture and interior design firm based in Germany. They have an extensive and diverse residential portfolio with many award winning designs but this particular project could be their most impressive!

Coated in a gleaming white, both the exterior and internal setting give the impression of a home designed to promote a sense of simplicity. There are no outlandish features found inside this home, just well considered elements that will ensure the family inside can live a harmonious modern lifestyle.