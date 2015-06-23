Crumbling British Mews Renovation

Mews homes are some of Londoners' favourite residences, so it's no surprise that the lucky owner's of this mews in Holland Park took the time and consideration to completely transform their mews into a highly enviable home.
As you will soon see, no detail was spared and the finished result is a home to be proud of, that's bursting at the seams with vibrancy and charisma. With the expert help of architects at Reis London, this mews was completely remodelled internally and refurbished to suit a more modern day lifestyle. The result is an open plan living, dining and kitchen space, additional third bedroom, and a converted roof terrace for those sticky summer days in the city.
Let's take a look around this fabulous home…
Previously, adjacent to the living spaces of the ground floor was the home's garage of the house.
As these spaces are a rare and hard to come by asset in such a central location, the opportunity to maximise this space and use it as part of the new floor plan was too good to pass up.
By removing the wall that divided the garage and the living spaces, the family were now afforded more room in their stunning example of modern city living.
Where the family's car once sat is now where we see the chic new staircase connecting the two floors of the home. This home is open plan living in its truest sense as there are no internal walls whatsoever on this level.
No stone was left unturned, so it was necessary to completely gut the property to start from scratch.
Here is an image of the living space during construction and, as you can see, there is a lot of work still to be completed to transform the home into what it is today.
What an elegant example of a modern family's living room!
Light and inviting, with muted colours easily dressed up with fresh pops of sensory-arousing tones of rich reds and orange.
Everything from top to bottom was changed; from the walls to the floor and ceiling, the kitchen lighting, wiring and windows. It really is hard to recognise this space as the colourful home we see now!
Here we see the space that would become the new kitchen and adjacent dining area, which is open plan and conducive to quality family time.
Now, this corner of the home is warm and more than homely, with a mix of moody grey and beige, contrasted by the tones of red and orange that characterise the home throughout. A square pot rack hangs prominently above the small kitchen island, serving as much of an indirect division between the dining space and the kitchen as it does as a benchtop and storage unit.
It's easy to see that quality of the highest standard was part of the brief of the owners, and this has been met with every detail. From the new industrial style oven and stove, the quality craftsmanship of the joinery, to the enviable timber dining table and everything in between, each element is of the upmost quality.
Upstairs previously housed two bedrooms, where another bedroom has now been added with an en suite.
Here we see the landing where the stairs meet the upper level, behind which was to become the master bedroom.
Increasingly popular subway tiles have been chosen to line the walls of the new en suite, which is subdued yet elegant.
A monochrome colour scheme bathroom is timeless, whilst the presence of mirrors and transparent glass ensure the small bathroom feels anything but.
For more before and after inspiration, check out: Modernising a Sad British Flat.