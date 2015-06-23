Crumbling British Mews Renovation

Mews homes are some of Londoners' favourite residences, so it's no surprise that the lucky owner's of this mews in Holland Park took the time and consideration to completely transform their mews into a highly enviable home.

As you will soon see, no detail was spared and the finished result is a home to be proud of, that's bursting at the seams with vibrancy and charisma. With the expert help of architects at Reis London, this mews was completely remodelled internally and refurbished to suit a more modern day lifestyle. The result is an open plan living, dining and kitchen space, additional third bedroom, and a converted roof terrace for those sticky summer days in the city.

Let's take a look around this fabulous home…