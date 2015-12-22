Ideas for a more modern bathroom

As times change, so too do our tastes and decorating styles and we frequently find ourselves nursing the desire to have a little revamp. Even if we have a small budget, it's hard to deny ourselves the satisfaction of overhauling a space that we feel is dated and one room that is frequently the target for a new design scheme is the bathroom.
Creating a modern bathroom is not as difficult or money-draining as you might imagine and to prove this, we have put together some handy tips to help you get to grips with budget-friendly re-design ideas. Take a look and see if you are ready to wave goodbye to your olive green suite and say hello to some vibrant modernity!
If you are keen to create a modern bathroom, you have to be willing to look past styles that have now gone out of favour and embrace the potential for new themes. Whether it's waving goodbye to pedestal sinks or looking out for ultra modern shower units, the choices you make will fully determine the feel of the new room.
Though it can be hard to turn your back on 'classic' styles that you have always adhered to, take a chance as you could create something fantastic, like this example from Nice Home Barcelona. You can't deny that this is a wonderfully warm and beautiful space and there is nothing old fashioned to be found!
If you want to make your modern bathroom dreams a reality, switching up your existing furniture is a great start. While your old cabinets and suite might still be in good condition, we think that sleek units and simple colours do a great job of lifting the profile of your room, with minimal effort.
This example shows a fantastic floating basin housing and storage system, which looks like something straight out of the space-age and makes light work of making the room as a whole feel far more modern. You might even be able to sell your old items to offset your new additions!
In most bathrooms that have been in situ for a number of years, you will see a plethora of tiles and though this is great from a practical standpoint, as they are easy to clean, a modern bathroom will usually seek to turn its back on styles and trends that have already gone before. You can see exactly what we mean by taking a look at this picture, which showcases a fabulous matt finish mushroom-coloured wall.
Thanks to advances in technology, washable matt paint is now extremely common, so using it the bathroom is no longer a big no no. We love the dramatic effect it has in this space and how modern the overall feel is!
You might not think that a fantastically hi-tech shower is all that important, but when you are looking to create a modern bathroom, every bit of technology counts! You can even keep the rest of the room staggeringly simple and blow all the budget on a new shower and still wind up with the epitome of a beautiful modern bathroom!
Transparent glass enclosures are a wonderful touch, that are growing in popularity all the time and we don't think you can go wrong with installing a dual unit, so that nobody has to wait to jump in on a busy morning!
We aren't talking about filling the room with items that have little use, but for a modern bathroom, some funky and useful additions make a dramatic impact on the surroundings. Things like an ethnic mirror, as seen here, purifying plants or even luxury towels will all go a long way to creating a modern bathroom that really stands out for all the right reasons.
We have to admit that we are really keen on designer handcare in funky bathrooms, so keep your eyes peeled for hand wash and moisturiser that come in beautiful packaging as they will really make your space pop!
We all know that good lighting is an essential in any bathroom, but especially so in a modern bathroom. As you will more than likely have embraced a light wall colour and added a mirror, having the right lighting in place will allow you to complete your ablutions easily and with confidence. We also think that some beautiful lights will really add to the aesthetic that you are trying to create and what could be better than that? Practicality that is beautiful too!
If you are looking for bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Cool Bathroom Ceilings. It can be so easy to overlook areas such as ceilings, but by giving them some thought, you can make a real statement that other people simply can't compete with!