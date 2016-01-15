Bathroom planning: tips and trends

Whether through brand new construction or renovation, sometimes it makes sense to plan a new bathroom and regardless if you are keen to create a wonderfully spacious, simple and functional space, or a relaxing spa, you can easily make all of your design dreams come true.
When planning the bathroom there are several things to consider. From small considerations such as the style of bath tub that you want through to much larger concerns regarding the amount of usable space you have available, everything needs to be meticulously thought out and taken into account before any work begins, which is why we have simplified the process for you by writing you a checklist, of sorts!
Take a look at our tips for planning a new or revamped bathroom and see if you are ready to take the plunge.
Before we can start the actual planning of the bathroom you should ask yourself a few questions that will help determine what you actually need. The last thing you want is to be disappointed when the room is finished!
Firstly, there is, of course, the question of how many people will be using the future bathroom. Will it just be you, you and a partner or a large family? Will guests need to use it as well, if you have no separate guest bathroom? Next, you should consider the ages of the primary users, as elderly occupants might need extra support in place, while younger bathers could be a safety concern. Remember that not every bathroom is suitable for every person, so really tailor yours to your specific needs.
Many people want their bathroom to offer plenty of storage space to accommodate towels and toiletries, but this is not the only concern to think about. Colour schemes and furniture styles are vital too. Do you want a freestanding bath tub, or any bathtub at all? Would a shower better fit your needs? How many vanity units are needed and would a hot tub make a big impact on your well-being?
Instead of focusing on removing anything you don't need, spend some time thinking about what inclusions would really add to your quality of life and work around them. We love this example, as the residents have clearly decided that a mineral casting bath tub would be the perfect combination of style and comfort for them and have sought to showcase it as a major feature of the space.
Once you've decided what you definitely need in place, you can begin the bathroom planning in earnest. A very important step at this stage is to have the dimensions of your chosen sanitary ware and cabinets to hand, so that you can easily mock up a scale drawing of what the room will look and feel like. This will make visualisation of your new bathroom far simpler and allow you to move or rethink any elements that will be less than satisfactory.
You will be able to find layout planning tools easily and for free on the Internet and many companies, such as Badeloft, supply templates of their products, to make the process even simpler. If only everyone was as helpful!
When undertaking bathroom planning, nothing is more frustrating than fretting about a lack of quality once the job is finished. It will be too late to change your mind and you will be stuck with items that you find sub-par until you next redecorate. What a nightmare!
You should rely on quality products and good service from the outset and though this may seem expensive at first, you will save money in the long run, as premature repairs or replacement will be avoided. Make sure that the provider you have selected offers a guarantee and you will be able to sleep at night knowing that your fittings will have at least a two-year warranty.
Being able to return any products for up to 30 days after your purchase is a testament to customer-friendliness and high quality, though to be really sure, we always recommend that you visit a showroom to see products in person. Though this mineral casting wash stand looks breathtaking in a picture, it will give you great peace of mind to see it in person and realise that it's even better than you hoped!
A not to be underestimated aspect of bathroom planning is the choice of materials when it comes to sanitary ware. The times of earthenware and wooden tubs are long gone and cast iron, metal and porcelain are fast going out of style too, even in older properties. The most widely used materials in today's bathrooms are steel, enamel and plastic sanitary acrylic, however, material development don't simply halt when something becomes popular, so new developments are cropping up all the time.
Although on the market since 1967, the mineral-organic composite called Corian is a great choice. Durable, easy to clean and with a hard to beat sophisticated look, it is a fantastically hygienic product too, thanks to a virtually seamless surface, dirt and mould can't settle. Mineral casting—a composite of acrylic polymer and natural materials—is, in its properties, very similar to Corian, but costs significantly less and is therefore suitable for builds on a budget.
Mineral casting is equally as durable and easy to clean as Corian and it offers a highly insulating effect and ensures a pleasant feel on the skin. The material is available in matt and gloss and it can be used for both a bath tub as well as a mineral casting sink. What wonderful flexibility!
Once you have decided exactly how you want your bathroom to look and have selected all of your new components, it is time to carry out the installation. We know you are probably thinking that this is where the process becomes expensive, but it doesn't need to, as you can complete it yourself, with some skill and patience.
The installation of the bath is divided into three tasks. First, it is important to prepare the stand space. This includes ensuring it is thoroughly cleaned and as far as possible, free from irregularities. Then the freestanding bath can be positioned in the appropriate place and realigned as desired. With the bath in the desired location, the tap and drain can be connected together.
It is important to ensure that the threads engage properly and that the pipe is flexible enough to properly bridge any gaps. After successfully connecting, we recommend that you have a professional plumber carry out some tests to make sure there are no leaks, though of course, you can have a tradesman carry out the whole installation if you prefer.
While you might think that all the hard work has been completed during the installation process, it is the aftercare which really needs your commitment! Since it is used daily and by more than one person in many cases, cleaning your new bathroom regularly is essential.
Today's bath materials are all pretty easy to care for, but nevertheless, there are some tips and tricks to make sure that you can enjoy their longevity. One tip is to always rise a bath or shower as soon as you have finished using it, to remove any dirt and abrasive materials.
The aforementioned mineral casting is incredibly easy to maintain and can be cleaned with conventional home cleaning products, though be aware that some items may contain acidic agents that can damage the surface, so endeavour to avoid them. Scratches and chips can be fixed with sandpaper, polishing or an appropriate repair kit, making mineral casting a product that will last for many years to come.
