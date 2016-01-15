Bathroom planning: tips and trends

Whether through brand new construction or renovation, sometimes it makes sense to plan a new bathroom and regardless if you are keen to create a wonderfully spacious, simple and functional space, or a relaxing spa, you can easily make all of your design dreams come true.

When planning the bathroom there are several things to consider. From small considerations such as the style of bath tub that you want through to much larger concerns regarding the amount of usable space you have available, everything needs to be meticulously thought out and taken into account before any work begins, which is why we have simplified the process for you by writing you a checklist, of sorts!

Take a look at our tips for planning a new or revamped bathroom and see if you are ready to take the plunge.