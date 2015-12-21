Beautiful and creative ideas for decorating your staircase

If you have a two-storey house, rooms are found over several floors and this can even be the case for large apartments. While this allows you to separate private from sociable areas, do you ever give any thought to how you decorate the connecting areas? We're talking about your stairs!
While a staircase might seem like just one more functional item in your home, there are a myriad of wonderful ways to make it come to life and really integrate it within your wider design choices, as long as you take the time to include it! We think that making your transitional areas as personal, fun and engaging as the rest of the house is a fabulous idea, so we've found some of our favourite customisation techniques and bring them to your attention today. Let's scale new heights of home design together!
While many people might think that tiles simply belong in a kitchen or a bathroom, we don't agree at all, especially when they look as amazing as they do in this picture from HPONCE.
Replacing what would have been a very plain white wall, the amazing mosaic tiles in this picture are making quick work of turning the stairs into a favourite feature within the home and bring a real sense of vibrancy and personality to the wider area. By installing a single large panel, the wall becomes art in its own right and we just love it. Staircase design never looked so colourful!
Isn't this simply charming? You could write whatever you like on your own stairs, but we think that some pretty typography, coupled with a beautiful turn of phrase has really transformed this old fashioned staircase design. What's even lovelier is that this is a welcome contrast to the calm and understated design in the rest of the house, making this area feel almost magical and special.
We think this would be a fabulous way to decorate a set of stairs that leads to a child's bedroom or play room, as it would really add a sense of whimsy and fun!
If you are fortunate enough to have a large landing as part of your staircase design, we don't think you should waste the opportunity to install some fantastic and comfortable furniture on it! The perfect way to effectively add an extra room to your home, a fully usable landing offers a relaxed social gathering spot, away from the hustle and bustle of the main house.
We love that heritage styling has been use throughout this example, as it really ties in with the structure of the house itself and makes this landing feel not only cosy, but also sophisticated.
Staircase design often negates the space under the stairs themselves, but this is such an error, as there is a wealth of untapped storage potential under there!
We are huge advocates of making the best use of any and all available space, so when it comes to staircases, we think that adding shelving to them is a genius idea! The perfect way to squeeze a bookshelf into your home, this is such a great use of space that we just know you'll be looking out for other wasted areas to redesign now! You can even add doors, if you want to give the illusion of no shelving being in place.
Sometimes it's the small details that make all the difference, so when it comes to staircase design, if you are keen to really show off and make the most of the space, we think that opting for a beautiful bannister is a fantastic idea.
Don't think of bannisters as an old fashioned addition, they can be made incredibly modern and out of such a huge variety of materials, that there will be something perfectly suited to your home and design ethos. We've even seen glass ones, with fully chromed end posts!
As mentioned in the previous point, you can choose a glass railing and if a modern finish is what you are hoping to achieve, we don't think there is a better choice, as everything else does seem to have period connotations.
Making your staircase design feel as though it is floating in mid-air, a glass railing will help to blur the lines between different floors of your home, so that even as you are walking upstairs to your bedroom, you will still be able to enjoy a tangible connection to the downstairs. Lovely!
The walls of the staircase are the ideal place to install a small gallery space and whether you choose to hang your own artwork, that of your family or even pieces that you have collected over the years, the overall impact will be delightful and cultured. Try to have a plan in place as to how you will extend the gallery, however, otherwise you could end up with uneven gaps and a disjointed effect.
If you are keen to make good use of every part of your home, take a look at this Ideabook: Inspiration For Stair Carpets. It's not only your walls that need to be considered, what you walk on should be thought out too!