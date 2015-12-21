Beautiful and creative ideas for decorating your staircase

If you have a two-storey house, rooms are found over several floors and this can even be the case for large apartments. While this allows you to separate private from sociable areas, do you ever give any thought to how you decorate the connecting areas? We're talking about your stairs!

While a staircase might seem like just one more functional item in your home, there are a myriad of wonderful ways to make it come to life and really integrate it within your wider design choices, as long as you take the time to include it! We think that making your transitional areas as personal, fun and engaging as the rest of the house is a fabulous idea, so we've found some of our favourite customisation techniques and bring them to your attention today. Let's scale new heights of home design together!