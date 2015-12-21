A Listed Chelsea House with History

Redeveloped a number of times over the last few decades, this Grade II listed townhouse found itself in a rather outdated and sorry state when new owners took it on with high hopes of creating a wonderfully light and spacious family home.
In addition to significantly altering the internal plan, the resulting house also has a distinctive roof terrace that is an offshoot from a fabulous brick and glass extension that leads out into a wonderfully re-designed rear garden. While every aspect has been carefully thought through and designed to have maximum impact, the original heritage and age of the property hasn't been overshadowed by showy new additions. The result is a beautiful and unforgettable project that really serves to be an example of what is possible thanks to modern architecture.
It's always a delight to come across a renovation project that hasn't sought to alter the initial appearance of a heritage home too much. There's just something so dignified and respectful about a property that can retain the original façade, while accepting a newly transplanted interior and that's exactly what has happened with this Chelsea townhouse that is as elegant and classy outside as it is fabulous on the inside.
Nash Baker Architects have completed a host of incredible transformations and each has us looking on in amazement. We're delighted that this home is most definitely not the exception to the rule.
Though the exterior has been kept relatively traditional, as soon as you walk through the front door, it becomes apparent that the interior is not destined to follow suit. In fact, we get the feeling that a very contemporary design scheme will be at play thanks, in no small part, to the reflective walls!
It's not enough to feature a huge mirror, the glamour just keeps on coming, with fabulous wall mounted lights and panels that are fully reflective, with an amazing golden hue. We certainly weren't expecting something like that behind a slate grey front door!
Though obviously a large house, we like the use of colours and textures to make this lounge area feel snug and cosy, just as a living room should. More amazing lights are in situ, again supported by incredible mirrors and an almost Art Deco vibe is really starting to permeate the space.
Though distinctly classic, the tone of the room is punctuated with contemporary design elements, such as the fireplace and low level seating, but a penchant for symmetry keeps the rooms as a whole feeling eminently more period appropriate.
You may have assumed that the kitchen would be a grand and open plan affair, but that's what we love about this property; everything is a new discovery and a surprise. Nothing can be assumed about this house and we are kept on our toes throughout the entire tour!
We love this modest, but perfectly modern kitchen that is clearly a pet-friendly haven and think that the clever use of one shade throughout has kept the room feeling fresh and usable. The only real contrast is the pale wooden flooring, but even that melts into the cream cupboards effortlessly!
Are you starting to feel more and more relaxed as we look around this amazing house? We are! It must be the use of wonderful neutral tones that is simply lulling us into a quiet calm. Following on from the kitchen, this charming dining room has been finished in the same muted colour palette and with a similarly large window in place, this is yet another fantastically light and restorative room.
There is nothing extraneous here and everything has a reasoned and thought out feel about it, like the rest of the property and we are utterly delighted by it.
Just when you thought that reflective walls and stately-sized mirrors were the only surprises this house had to offer, we come up to a marvellous roof terrace that has been entirely renovated and improved to offer rooftop views and summery accents. The epitome of luxury in London, this outdoor space helps to further elevate the house to new levels of opulence and we can only imagine how lovely it would be to sip on a mojito under that giant parasol!
