A Listed Chelsea House with History

Redeveloped a number of times over the last few decades, this Grade II listed townhouse found itself in a rather outdated and sorry state when new owners took it on with high hopes of creating a wonderfully light and spacious family home.

In addition to significantly altering the internal plan, the resulting house also has a distinctive roof terrace that is an offshoot from a fabulous brick and glass extension that leads out into a wonderfully re-designed rear garden. While every aspect has been carefully thought through and designed to have maximum impact, the original heritage and age of the property hasn't been overshadowed by showy new additions. The result is a beautiful and unforgettable project that really serves to be an example of what is possible thanks to modern architecture.