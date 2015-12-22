Fantastic countertops for 21st century kitchens

Think about your ideal kitchen. We're willing to bet you were thinking about fancy gadgets and appliances first, but somewhere in your mind you were also picturing your perfect countertop weren't you? We know that's something we always think about when discussing kitchens, as they can make or break your new design scheme.

Modern kitchen counters come in every colour, style, size and shape imaginable, with different materials being good for different tasks, so assessing your needs, available space and personal style is vital before making a choice. Reading this article is just as important too, as we have some great suggestions for you, so let's take a look!