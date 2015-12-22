A Suffolk New Build Home that Raises the Bar

Broad Street House is a mind-blowingly cool new build project that was completed by the talented team at Nash Baker Architects. They say that
… the house utilises a palette of natural and traditional materials to blend with the rural street scene and the exterior uses oak cladding and handmade bricks (both locally sourced) to blend with the architectural character of the village. Found in rural Suffolk, it's small details, such as using locally sourced materials, that really keeps the project rooted in the surroundings and feeling as though it belongs, despite being a modern addition.
Replacing an unsightly 1980s building, this outstanding contemporary home provides the open plan living that so many families now crave, alongside usable work spaces that could accommodate the professional needs of a silversmith and baker. It's no mean feat to house and support such creative individuals, but the house has risen to the challenge admirably.
The house has been finished internally with a muted and quiet colour palette, as you would expect from a new build that has sought to blend with its surroundings at every turn and the result is a dramatically different, incredibly humble and undeniably beautiful home that works hard to please its owners.
Let's take a look around!
Can you, for one minute, deny that this house has 'it'? That certain something that makes you stop and stare, or reverse the car to get a second look. Yes, it's a new build and yes, it is starkly contemporary, but can't you feel that extra vibe, that feeling of welcoming you in and tempting you to take a closer look?
Nash Baker Architects have, once again, made us do a double take and this house simply oozes quiet charm, humble confidence and an authority that makes us fall in love with it. Though deceptively simple from the front, there is a genius that cannot be denied and we want to know more!
As we get closer to the façade, the white pointing against the red bricks starts to really pop and knowing that all the materials were sourced locally, this is a fabulous way to show them off. Contrasting against the vibrant red is the grey and warmer wood, both of which have an agricultural feel to them, helping to ground the property in the farming tradition of rural Suffolk.
Design details begin to individually catch our eye, like the slither windows and all at once we are captivated by the exterior but unable to deny our curiosity about the interior. What fantastic touches will it contain?
Open plan living has become something of the norm now, with families no longer being content to be segregated in separate rooms, but rather, wanting to be in the general vicinity of each other, even if not directly interacting. This space is perfect for just that, with a roomy kitchen easily gliding into a casual dining spot, all overlooking the garden.
The continuous flow of white somehow doesn't feel sterile, perhaps because of the slices of red brick that peek through the doors and the entire room feels geared towards quality time and relaxed interaction.
What a kitchen! We don't know if we would dare to have something so pristine, but the owners are making light work of keeping the worktops clear and the ethos of the room in check. With only a few warm punctuations to break up the vast and bright white, they have to be impressive and eye-catching, something that the large slice of wood that acts a breakfast bar certainly is.
The addition of a natural toned picture helps to draw depth of colour from the breakfast bar and together with some well placed plant pots, the room has taken on an ethereal but not cold feel. Serenity and sterility can so often be confused, but there is not chance of that here.
As we move up to the second floor, themes from downstairs have been perfectly replicated, such as the large sliding doors that open out into gorgeous views and piquant read bricks. Helping to make every facet of the home feel cohesive and like a continuation of the room before it, the relaxed vibe is perpetual.
More white and lime-treated wood take centre stage on the upper level, with the view having been perfectly framed by a glass barrier and a wooden overhang. Every spot feels restful and rejuvenating, as well as perfectly at peace with itself, which is an incredible feat for a new build.
We bet you didn't think we were stood in the bathroom, yet here we are, with a perfectly positioned tub to allow for meditative soaking and an uninhibited view. The joy of not being overlooked by any other properties is tangible and the panoramic window offers a never ending, yet constantly changing glimpse of the outside. What a fantastic project that has never lost sight of its own location or purpose!
Are you considering commissioning a new build project of your own? If you are, take a look at this Ideabook: Modern New Build. We think the interior layout will really inspire you!