A Suffolk New Build Home that Raises the Bar

Broad Street House is a mind-blowingly cool new build project that was completed by the talented team at Nash Baker Architects. They say that … the house utilises a palette of natural and traditional materials to blend with the rural street scene and the exterior uses oak cladding and handmade bricks (both locally sourced) to blend with the architectural character of the village. Found in rural Suffolk, it's small details, such as using locally sourced materials, that really keeps the project rooted in the surroundings and feeling as though it belongs, despite being a modern addition.

Replacing an unsightly 1980s building, this outstanding contemporary home provides the open plan living that so many families now crave, alongside usable work spaces that could accommodate the professional needs of a silversmith and baker. It's no mean feat to house and support such creative individuals, but the house has risen to the challenge admirably.

The house has been finished internally with a muted and quiet colour palette, as you would expect from a new build that has sought to blend with its surroundings at every turn and the result is a dramatically different, incredibly humble and undeniably beautiful home that works hard to please its owners.

Let's take a look around!