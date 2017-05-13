Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A slick thatched home fit for James Bond

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Loading admin actions …

Be honest: when hearing the term “thatched roof”, what do you think of? A rustic building? Cracked walls with a dusty floor and cobwebs all over the place? Don’t feel bad, as thatched roofs, in general, go along perfectly with rustic-styled spaces.

But today we take a look at a design where the thatched roof is about the only rustic-styled element, for the rest of this super stylish house is all about sleekness. Consider it one of this house’s many focal pieces, if you will.

A picturesque scene

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Ceramic White
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Doesn’t that house seem so picture-perfect in its lush green setting? The thatched roof balances out quite perfectly with the foliage of the garden, while the generous glazed surfaces add the perfect contrast.

But what does it look like in the front?

The front side

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Equally impressive, we’d say! When was the last time you saw a house where the thatched roof seemed to be overtaking the house by flowing down the walls? 

Style contrast once again shows up via the timber doors and gigantic windows, while a pebble-clad ground surface ensures some visual detail for the pathway leading towards the house.

Interior sleekness

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Country style kitchen Plastic White
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Let’s have a look at the heart of this home. As we can see, the interior style is much more modern and elegant, pulling the rug out from anyone who took one look at that thatched roof outside and thought they were in for another rustic design. 

That generous-sized island takes up prime space in this cooking spot, although the stylish elements surrounding it (such as the upholstered stools and the sleek ceiling pendants) also ensure a lot of visual detail. 

Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.

Spectacularly spacious

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Pool Metal White
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Question: what do you do when you want to practise your laps or just float around in perfect relaxation mode while the weather is less than desirable? Answer: You opt for an indoor swimming pool, like this spectacular example! 

See how those humongous windows seem to flow upwards and into the ceiling/roof, becoming some of the biggest skylights we’ve ever seen!

Surely we must discover some more. So, let’s have a look at a few more smashing photos of the spaces and designs in and around this unique house.

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Wood effect
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Modern balcony, veranda & terrace Wood Green
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs Wood Wood effect
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Dining roomTables Textile Turquoise
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Living roomFireplaces & accessories Granite Brown
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv KitchenLighting Glass Multicolored
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Totaalconcept Villa te Oisterwijk, Drijvers Oisterwijk bv Drijvers Oisterwijk bv BathroomToilets Tiles Multicolored
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv
Drijvers Oisterwijk bv

Fancy something a bit more modest? Try: The quiet country home you'll wish was yours.

A life-changingly great home extension in London
Quite the unique design, right? What do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks