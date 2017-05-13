A slick thatched home fit for James Bond

Be honest: when hearing the term “thatched roof”, what do you think of? A rustic building? Cracked walls with a dusty floor and cobwebs all over the place? Don’t feel bad, as thatched roofs, in general, go along perfectly with rustic-styled spaces.

But today we take a look at a design where the thatched roof is about the only rustic-styled element, for the rest of this super stylish house is all about sleekness. Consider it one of this house’s many focal pieces, if you will.