A slick thatched home fit for James Bond

Be honest: when hearing the term “thatched roof”, what do you think of? A rustic building? Cracked walls with a dusty floor and cobwebs all over the place? Don’t feel bad, as thatched roofs, in general, go along perfectly with rustic-styled spaces.
But today we take a look at a design where the thatched roof is about the only rustic-styled element, for the rest of this super stylish house is all about sleekness. Consider it one of this house’s many focal pieces, if you will.
Doesn’t that house seem so picture-perfect in its lush green setting? The thatched roof balances out quite perfectly with the foliage of the garden, while the generous glazed surfaces add the perfect contrast.
But what does it look like in the front?
Equally impressive, we’d say! When was the last time you saw a house where the thatched roof seemed to be overtaking the house by flowing down the walls?
Style contrast once again shows up via the timber doors and gigantic windows, while a pebble-clad ground surface ensures some visual detail for the pathway leading towards the house.
Let’s have a look at the heart of this home. As we can see, the interior style is much more modern and elegant, pulling the rug out from anyone who took one look at that thatched roof outside and thought they were in for another rustic design.
That generous-sized island takes up prime space in this cooking spot, although the stylish elements surrounding it (such as the upholstered stools and the sleek ceiling pendants) also ensure a lot of visual detail.
Question: what do you do when you want to practise your laps or just float around in perfect relaxation mode while the weather is less than desirable? Answer: You opt for an indoor swimming pool, like this spectacular example!
See how those humongous windows seem to flow upwards and into the ceiling/roof, becoming some of the biggest skylights we’ve ever seen!
Surely we must discover some more. So, let’s have a look at a few more smashing photos of the spaces and designs in and around this unique house.
