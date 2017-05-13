​This 5-bedroom family home will totally seduce you

Our newest homify 360° discovery is a sleek and shiny gem all the way from South East London (located in what is fast becoming one of the most sought-after areas): a 5-bedroom Victorian house styled up most decadently by London-based experts Millennium Interior Designers.

So, what exactly are we in store for today? Amtico flooring throughout the ground floor, wool carpet runners and LED lighting – but of course that’s not all. The ground floor of this beautiful home also shows off a large lounge, complete with an open fireplace with marble surround and stunning chandeliers. And did we mention there are five bedrooms as well?

Let’s indulge in some high-quality images of this £140k design project, shall we?