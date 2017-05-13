​This 5-bedroom family home will totally seduce you

Our newest homify 360° discovery is a sleek and shiny gem all the way from South East London (located in what is fast becoming one of the most sought-after areas): a 5-bedroom Victorian house styled up most decadently by London-based experts Millennium Interior Designers.
So, what exactly are we in store for today? Amtico flooring throughout the ground floor, wool carpet runners and LED lighting – but of course that’s not all. The ground floor of this beautiful home also shows off a large lounge, complete with an open fireplace with marble surround and stunning chandeliers. And did we mention there are five bedrooms as well?
Let’s indulge in some high-quality images of this £140k design project, shall we?
Don’t think that pass-through spaces like the hallways were left out of the design brief; as we can see, this hallway also sports a rather delicious look with its wooden floors, carpeted stairs and white trimmings.
The elegance continues into the lounge, where a firm dose of plush fabrics add some softness and an abundance of style via rugs, drapes, sofas and cushions. And check out the sleekness added in via various décor and furniture pieces, such as the shiny table in front of the bay window and the mirror frame above the fireplace.
A fantastic selection of whites coat the kitchen without making it seem too clinical – a real talent! Hardwood floors subtly lead us further inside the kitchen while a glass-top dining table (along with six upholstered chairs) offers up a most fashionable spot for anything from breakfast and teatime to lunch and dinner.
No less than three double bedrooms can be found in this gorgeous abode, each with its unique style and touches. And if we were forced to pick just one winning piece in the master suite, we’d go with that plush-looking headboard.
What would you single out? And while you ponder away, enjoy some more high-gloss images of the interiors below.
