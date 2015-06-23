5 country house kitchen ideas

A warm, homely and inviting feeling is the reason country style kitchens are some of the most loved. They have an undeniable charm, and leave us wanting to spend endless hours baking and cooking warm, hearty meals. Whilst the look of a country house kitchen can be achieved in many ways, there are a number of elements that are consistent. Timber, either finished or exposed, is one such country kitchen design staple. It brings a rural home kitchen feeling no matter where you live; in the city or the countryside. If you are looking to achieve a country house kitchen feeling in your home, Take a look at these fine elegant examples from British kitchen designers for a little inspiration.