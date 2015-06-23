5 country house kitchen ideas

A warm, homely and inviting feeling is the reason country style kitchens are some of the most loved. They have an undeniable charm, and leave us wanting to spend endless hours baking and cooking warm, hearty meals. Whilst the look of a country house kitchen can be achieved in many ways, there are a number of elements that are consistent. Timber, either finished or exposed, is one such country kitchen design staple. It brings a rural home kitchen feeling no matter where you live; in the city or the countryside. If you are looking to achieve a country house kitchen feeling in your home, Take a look at these fine elegant examples from British kitchen designers for a little inspiration.
Immediately, this kitchen is recognisable as a country style kitchen. From top to bottom and everything in between, it exudes rural charm. Designed by Pomegranate Creations, it forms part of a home dating back to the 16th century. Designing a rustic, country style kitchen within such a historic building set amongst the greenery of rural Kent seemed perfectly fitting, and the finished result couldn't be better. From the AGA cooker to the exposed pots, the unfinished original floorboards to the pale colour tones and antique table, this kitchen epitomises everything about a country style house.
Much the same as the above image, this kitchen by Samuel F Walsh Furniture in a farmhouse in Devon draws strong inspiration from historic kitchens, to come together in a more modern context. Built out of more modern building materials such as tulipwood and granite, its design imitates original country kitchens which included several freestanding units of furniture for food storage, food preparation, cooking, and storage for kitchen items. A slate floor completes the country look of this inviting kitchen, which is light, bright, and bursting with vitality.
This country house kitchen is a balanced mix of old and new, with many traditional design features accompanied by more modern and contemporary features. Again, an AGA cooker goes perfectly in a kitchen with a 21st century wine cooler, whilst exposed beams of the roof complement the addition of modernised, oak engineered flooring. Whilst timber flooring in kitchens has been around for centuries, this modern take on oak flooring is a relatively new concept. Engineered flooring is simply two or more pressed layers of timber put together to create a durable and long lasting flooring option. A design of element7, a cool shade of grey has been chosen in contrast to the more traditional brown tones used for most timber floors.
Whilst the previous 3 country house kitchens are more than spacious, achieving the country style look isn't restricted to just large kitchens. Bespoke in Oak have created this charming country house kitchen in a small space, implementing smooth, U-shaped cabinets to great effect. The sink and hob have been inventively placed in the corners of the benchtops, to utilise the often “dead” space of these areas.
This country style kitchen from Churchwood Design again adopts timber as the dominant material, both for its functionality and its visual presence. Using pippy oak to great effect, along with the distressed paint finish of the island, the tin breadbox, and wicker basket, this kitchen is undeniably country and chic.