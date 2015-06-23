Your browser is out-of-date.

5 extraordinary living ideas

Caitlin Hughes Caitlin Hughes
The Cliff - Jersey, Nethaus Ltd Nethaus Ltd Modern media room
Want to see some truly spectacular ways to transform your house into the one you always dreamed of having? These 5 extraordinary living ideas are a surefire way to make staying in even more fun than going out—you'll never want to leave the comfort of your own home! Whether you're ready to upgrade now, want to plan your future ventures, or even just dream about what could one day be, these stunning designs will definitely inspire you. From spiral cellars to stunning pools, we have everything you could possibly want or need to create your dream home.

Never run out of your favourite tipple

Top marks for this self-assembly wine cellar. homify Modern wine cellar
homify

Top marks for this self-assembly wine cellar.

homify
homify
homify

Have you ever considered building your own wine cellar? You probably didn't even realise it was possible, but this fantastic kit from Spiral Cellars allows you to integrate a stylish and discreet 2 metre deep wine cellar into your home, utilising 'dead' floor space', in only two weeks. The wine cellar is made from natural concrete and positioned in the untapped earth below your property, so you don’t need to have an existing basement in your home. The wine cellar stores around 80 cases of wine, so you're not going to run out (unless you're planning a house party on an epic scale!). It's also a good place to store other products such as cheeses, chutney and pickles, which are also key to a successful dinner party. 

Keep fit with a home gym

888 Gym Design example, Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design Modern gym
Pioneer Personal Training &amp; Bespoke Gym Design

888 Gym Design example

Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design
Pioneer Personal Training &amp; Bespoke Gym Design
Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design

Home gyms have long been popular, as they allow you to exercise in the comfort of your own home without the effort of going to the gym, cutting down on the time it takes to keep fit and healthy. It's also great for those who prefer to work out alone, rather than surrounded by other gym-goers which can sometimes be intimidating and off-putting. This home gym design from Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design combines style and functionality to create a self- contained gym that boasts all the key equipment. You'll be guaranteed a full, satisfying workout at any time that suits you—perfect!

Unwind in the sauna

Effegibi glass sauna Steam and Sauna Innovation Modern spa
Steam and Sauna Innovation

Effegibi glass sauna

Steam and Sauna Innovation
Steam and Sauna Innovation
Steam and Sauna Innovation

Once you've finished your workout, you might want to continue the detox in a more relaxing environment. Another extraordinary living idea that will transform your home, and even your mood, is a private sauna. Although it would be nice to having sweeping, 360 views over the cityscape, you don't need a luxury pad for a sauna. If you're lucky enough to have a big bathroom, dedicate a corner for a cosy sauna. Choose a design with glass doors, such as the one you see here, and this will keep the room looking open and bright. 

Relax with a film

The Cliff - Jersey, Nethaus Ltd Nethaus Ltd Modern media room
Nethaus Ltd

The Cliff—Jersey

Nethaus Ltd
Nethaus Ltd
Nethaus Ltd

If you're a film fanatic and enjoy spending your evenings curled up in front of the T.V, a home cinema will be right up your alley, especially one as stunning as this! The design includes a bespoke cinema and 12 zones of Sonos audio and Panasonic telephony throughout. Add stylish leather recliner seats and soft, dimmable lighting to the mix, and you have a cinema that will give the commercial names a run for their money!

Take a swim in a luxury pool

Canford Cliffs, Poole, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern pool
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Canford Cliffs, Poole

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

An indoor pool is on most of our wishlists, though unfortunately most of us don't have the resources to incorporate one into our own homes. However, if you're able to 'push the boat out' and are considering adding a pool, be inspired by this example from David James Architects & Associates Ltd. With neutral colours and natural materials defining the space, as well as a stellar view out over the landscape, this pool would certainly be our first choice.

For more ideas on how to transform your home, check out the following ideabook: 6 modern dressing room ideas.

Will you be following any of these tips to transform your home? Let us know in the comment section below!

