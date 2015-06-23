5 extraordinary living ideas

An indoor pool is on most of our wishlists, though unfortunately most of us don't have the resources to incorporate one into our own homes. However, if you're able to 'push the boat out' and are considering adding a pool, be inspired by this example from David James Architects & Associates Ltd. With neutral colours and natural materials defining the space, as well as a stellar view out over the landscape, this pool would certainly be our first choice.

