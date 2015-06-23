Want to see some truly spectacular ways to transform your house into the one you always dreamed of having? These 5 extraordinary living ideas are a surefire way to make staying in even more fun than going out—you'll never want to leave the comfort of your own home! Whether you're ready to upgrade now, want to plan your future ventures, or even just dream about what could one day be, these stunning designs will definitely inspire you. From spiral cellars to stunning pools, we have everything you could possibly want or need to create your dream home.
Have you ever considered building your own wine cellar? You probably didn't even realise it was possible, but this fantastic kit from Spiral Cellars allows you to integrate a stylish and discreet 2 metre deep wine cellar into your home, utilising 'dead' floor space', in only two weeks. The wine cellar is made from natural concrete and positioned in the untapped earth below your property, so you don’t need to have an existing basement in your home. The wine cellar stores around 80 cases of wine, so you're not going to run out (unless you're planning a house party on an epic scale!). It's also a good place to store other products such as cheeses, chutney and pickles, which are also key to a successful dinner party.
Home gyms have long been popular, as they allow you to exercise in the comfort of your own home without the effort of going to the gym, cutting down on the time it takes to keep fit and healthy. It's also great for those who prefer to work out alone, rather than surrounded by other gym-goers which can sometimes be intimidating and off-putting. This home gym design from Pioneer Personal Training & Bespoke Gym Design combines style and functionality to create a self- contained gym that boasts all the key equipment. You'll be guaranteed a full, satisfying workout at any time that suits you—perfect!
Once you've finished your workout, you might want to continue the detox in a more relaxing environment. Another extraordinary living idea that will transform your home, and even your mood, is a private sauna. Although it would be nice to having sweeping, 360 views over the cityscape, you don't need a luxury pad for a sauna. If you're lucky enough to have a big bathroom, dedicate a corner for a cosy sauna. Choose a design with glass doors, such as the one you see here, and this will keep the room looking open and bright.
If you're a film fanatic and enjoy spending your evenings curled up in front of the T.V, a home cinema will be right up your alley, especially one as stunning as this! The design includes a bespoke cinema and 12 zones of Sonos audio and Panasonic telephony throughout. Add stylish leather recliner seats and soft, dimmable lighting to the mix, and you have a cinema that will give the commercial names a run for their money!
An indoor pool is on most of our wishlists, though unfortunately most of us don't have the resources to incorporate one into our own homes. However, if you're able to 'push the boat out' and are considering adding a pool, be inspired by this example from David James Architects & Associates Ltd. With neutral colours and natural materials defining the space, as well as a stellar view out over the landscape, this pool would certainly be our first choice.
For more ideas on how to transform your home, check out the following ideabook: 6 modern dressing room ideas.