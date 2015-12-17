The Grand Redesign of a Historic Home

Possibly one of the most unique projects we've seen on homify is the restoration and conversion of this historical villa in Germany. The villa tells a fascinating tale of German culture and architecture throughout its long life. While the old villa has been magnificently restored to its best possible condition, the huge modern extension tells a different story.

The project was envisaged by Skandella, and as you will soon see, is a clever amalgamation of built form, light and layout. The team from Skandella have created a new internal and external spatial relationship between the two architecture styles and you simply must see it for yourself.

Scroll downwards to begin the tour.