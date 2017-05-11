21 budget ways to boost your home's curb appeal

Giving your home that little bit of extra pizazz is such a vital part of either selling or maintaining a stunning property, but if you don't want to be investing a great of deal of money, what can you do? We asked this question ourselves and took to our trusted bank of amazing professional designers to see how they improve the look and feel of a home's exterior, for small amounts of money. We think we've stumbled upon 21 amazing ideas for boosting your home's curb appeal and we're going to share them with you, right now! Don't worry; you won't need to commit to a landscaping project for your front garden or anything, but for a few pounds and a couple of hours, we think your home will look better than ever before!