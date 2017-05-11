Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

21 budget ways to boost your home's curb appeal

press profile homify press profile homify
Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Loading admin actions …

Giving your home that little bit of extra pizazz is such a vital part of either selling or maintaining a stunning property, but if you don't want to be investing a great of deal of money, what can you do? We asked this question ourselves and took to our trusted bank of amazing professional designers to see how they improve the look and feel of a home's exterior, for small amounts of money. We think we've stumbled upon 21 amazing ideas for boosting your home's curb appeal and we're going to share them with you, right now! Don't worry; you won't need to commit to a landscaping project for your front garden or anything, but for a few pounds and a couple of hours, we think your home will look better than ever before!

1. Paint your front door in a beautifully bright colour!

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham, Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

Ebenezer Chapel, Co. Durham

Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd
Chris Humphreys Photography Ltd

2. Swap out unattractive door hardware for something a little prettier.

Traditional Hardware"Lisbon " Collection" Galbusera Giancarlo & Giorgio S.n.c. Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel ironmongery,traditional,hardware,iron,wrought iron,galbusera
Galbusera Giancarlo &amp; Giorgio S.n.c.

Traditional HardwareLisbon Collection"

Galbusera Giancarlo & Giorgio S.n.c.
Galbusera Giancarlo &amp; Giorgio S.n.c.
Galbusera Giancarlo & Giorgio S.n.c.

3. Choose a sophisticated number plaque, instead of outdated screw-in numbers.

Upper Park, Loughton, Boscolo Boscolo Windows & doorsDoors
Boscolo

Upper Park, Loughton

Boscolo
Boscolo
Boscolo

4. Add a stylish door knocker with a heritage feel.

Lion Head Door Knocker Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Copper/Bronze/Brass clayton munroe,lion head,door knocker
Clayton Munroe

Lion Head Door Knocker

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

5. Add some gorgeous lighting, to really show your home off!

Project 7 Windlesham, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Modern houses
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 7 Windlesham

Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd

6. Get your steps looking clean and sleek with a quick pressure-wash session.

Portes d’entrée Hörmann 2014 : ouvertures sur les bâtiments BBC, passifs et positifs, HORMANN HORMANN Front doors
HORMANN

HORMANN
HORMANN
HORMANN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Frame your door with a simple porch framework.

Street facade with new porch homify Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace Wood White
homify

Street facade with new porch

homify
homify
homify

8. Plants are a tried and tested entrance improvement, so go wild and have as many as you dare!

Puertas, AZD Diseño Interior AZD Diseño Interior Windows & doorsDoors
AZD Diseño Interior

AZD Diseño Interior
AZD Diseño Interior
AZD Diseño Interior

9. Try a little rustic door hardware to add some character charm.

Rear Porch Clayton Munroe Windows & doorsDoorknobs & accessories Iron/Steel clayton munroe,kingston,band hinge,door hinge,door knob
Clayton Munroe

Rear Porch

Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe
Clayton Munroe

10. Give exterior wood a fresh coat of paint or stain.

宇品東の家, SWITCH&Co. SWITCH&Co. Minimalist houses
SWITCH&amp;Co.

SWITCH&Co.
SWITCH&amp;Co.
SWITCH&Co.

11. Re-stain your garage doors while you're in a painting mood!

Garage Doors in Timber The Garage Door Centre Limited Garages & sheds
The Garage Door Centre Limited

Garage Doors in Timber

The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited
The Garage Door Centre Limited

12. Add pretty hardware to your garage doors, to stop them looking so utilitarian.

Painted Swing Electric Garage doors Portcullis Electric Gates Modern garage/shed
Portcullis Electric Gates

Painted Swing Electric Garage doors

Portcullis Electric Gates
Portcullis Electric Gates
Portcullis Electric Gates

13. Pressure wash the driveway! This makes a HUGE difference!

Exterior Hart Design and Construction Country style houses
Hart Design and Construction

Exterior

Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction
Hart Design and Construction

14. Freshen up white paint and your home will look brand new.

Eigentijds wonen in een rietgedekte villa, Lab32 architecten Lab32 architecten Modern houses
Lab32 architecten

Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten
Lab32 architecten

15. Neaten up the front garden with a quick weeding session and a generous re-shingle.

Front Garden Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Front Garden

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

16. Make your steps a little fancier with some unique design ideas! Are those door knobs??

Front garden design West London, Earth Designs Earth Designs Classic style garden Copper/Bronze/Brass
Earth Designs

Front garden design West London

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

17. How about growing some climbers on your façade?

Victorian Terrace gate provides a welcoming entrance to this beautiful double fronted house The Victorian Emporium GardenFencing & walls
The Victorian Emporium

Victorian Terrace gate provides a welcoming entrance to this beautiful double fronted house

The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium
The Victorian Emporium

18. Stain your gates to make them look more expensive.

Traditional front garden and driveway homify Classic style garden
homify

Traditional front garden and driveway

homify
homify
homify

19. Think about tackling a bit of re-pointing, around your front door at least.

La Falaise, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style houses
CCD Architects

La Falaise

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

20. Hide your bins away in a handy little shelter. Nobody needs their rubbish on display!

Made to measure bike/bin storage Energy Space Ltd
Energy Space Ltd

Made to measure bike/bin storage

Energy Space Ltd
Energy Space Ltd
Energy Space Ltd

21. Invest in new doormats. You can even have custom ones made!

Templewood Avenue, NW3, XUL Architecture XUL Architecture Classic style houses
XUL Architecture

Templewood Avenue, NW3

XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture
XUL Architecture

For ways to make your interior entrance really pop as well, take a look at this Ideabook: 23 eye-candy British entrance halls.

The ultimate country home full of hidden treasures
Which of these ideas would work well for you home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks