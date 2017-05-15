9 nifty ways to add seating to your living room

Ever wondered how you can squeeze more seating into your living room, without drowning out all the space? We have! That's why we decided to take a look at how amazing interior designers get all the sitting potential possible into even the smallest of rooms, in order to fill you in on all their secrets, today!
You'll be shocked at how simple some of these solutions are, yet how impactful, so come with us now and gen up on all the knowledge you need to make some informed sofa choices!
It might sound crazy, but if you choose a no-holds barred approach to installing a large sofa that takes up a large amount of your living room, it will look right and not oversized. Think about using your walls as a guide for length and create a cosy centre section.
A key idea is to place your sofa in the direct path of some natural light, as it will prevent the furniture looking too bulky or space-swallowing! Sneaky!
Something about modular sofas always makes them look a little less cumbersome than solid pieces of furniture. Perhaps it's the connecting segments, but whatever it is, this is a great tip and you can always add extra sections later!
When you need a lot of seating but you don't want it to really overshadow your whole living room, large neutral pieces of furniture are a great idea! They just kind of blend into the space so perfectly and don't shout 'look at me!'.
If one large sofa simply won't work with the proportions of your room, think about a couple of smaller settees and maybe an armchair. Spreading the furniture about can give the illusion of much more space!
A formally laid-out living room will always feel put together and functional, which will totally overshadow any sense of space being drowned out. Try to keep the layout sociable though, with furniture items facing each other.
If you are desperate for more seating but can't sacrifice any floor space, it's time to start looking at those dead areas! Window seats are a fantastic way to garner not only more seating, but also advantageous views as well.
Now here's an idea we can get onboard with! Instead of looking to add actual seats, what about furniture pieces that can easily double up as seating, as and when you need them to? Pouffes, foot stools and even some solid coffee tables can all be put to work!
Let's finish with a fun idea, shall we? Hanging chairs not only look great, they can be added to redundant corners and offer plenty of extra seating, while not getting in the way at all. The only problem you might encounter with a hanging chair is a fight for who gets to use it!
For more cool seating inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 solutions for your small home's seating problem.