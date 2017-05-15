Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 nifty ways to add seating to your living room

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Ever wondered how you can squeeze more seating into your living room, without drowning out all the space? We have! That's why we decided to take a look at how amazing interior designers get all the sitting potential possible into even the smallest of rooms, in order to fill you in on all their secrets, today! 

You'll be shocked at how simple some of these solutions are, yet how impactful, so come with us now and gen up on all the knowledge you need to make some informed sofa choices!

1. Actually fill the space.

Extra Large Sofa Set Settee Corner Group U / L Shape Blue 4.0 x 2.6m L Quatropi ltd Living roomSofas & armchairs Blue designer sofa,cinema sofa,large sofa,made to order,sofa,massive sofa,unique sofa,sofa chaise,corner sofa
Quatropi ltd

Extra Large Sofa Set Settee Corner Group U / L Shape Blue 4.0 x 2.6m L

Quatropi ltd
Quatropi ltd
Quatropi ltd

It might sound crazy, but if you choose a no-holds barred approach to installing a large sofa that takes up a large amount of your living room, it will look right and not oversized. Think about using your walls as a guide for length and create a cosy centre section.

2. Placement is everything.

Living Room, Catherine Place, London Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Modern living room
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Living Room, Catherine Place, London

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

A key idea is to place your sofa in the direct path of some natural light, as it will prevent the furniture looking too bulky or space-swallowing! Sneaky!

3. Modular designs can look smaller.

SUIT sofa, BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR Living roomSofas & armchairs
BELTÁ &amp; FRAJUMAR

SUIT sofa

BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR
BELTÁ &amp; FRAJUMAR
BELTÁ & FRAJUMAR

Something about modular sofas always makes them look a little less cumbersome than solid pieces of furniture. Perhaps it's the connecting segments, but whatever it is, this is a great tip and you can always add extra sections later!

4. Neutral colours work perfectly.

French Shabby Chic Living Room Katie Malik Interiors Modern living room french shabby chic
Katie Malik Interiors

French Shabby Chic Living Room

Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors
Katie Malik Interiors

When you need a lot of seating but you don't want it to really overshadow your whole living room, large neutral pieces of furniture are a great idea! They just kind of blend into the space so perfectly and don't shout 'look at me!'.

5. Maybe choose smaller, numerous pieces.

Hampstead Heath Apartment Bhavin Taylor Design Eclectic style living room
Bhavin Taylor Design

Hampstead Heath Apartment

Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design
Bhavin Taylor Design

If one large sofa simply won't work with the proportions of your room, think about a couple of smaller settees and maybe an armchair. Spreading the furniture about can give the illusion of much more space!

6. Maintain a formal feel.

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern living room
The Bazeley Partnership

Sundown, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

A formally laid-out living room will always feel put together and functional, which will totally overshadow any sense of space being drowned out. Try to keep the layout sociable though, with furniture items facing each other.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Use dead space.

Window Bay Seat homify Modern living room
homify

Window Bay Seat

homify
homify
homify

If you are desperate for more seating but can't sacrifice any floor space, it's time to start looking at those dead areas! Window seats are a fantastic way to garner not only more seating, but also advantageous views as well.

8. Add multifunctional furniture

Queens Park House, Honeybee Interiors Honeybee Interiors Eclectic style living room
Honeybee Interiors

Queens Park House

Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors
Honeybee Interiors

Now here's an idea we can get onboard with! Instead of looking to add actual seats, what about furniture pieces that can easily double up as seating, as and when you need them to? Pouffes, foot stools and even some solid coffee tables can all be put to work!

9. Free up the floor.

Hanging Hoop Chair Lee Broom Minimalist living room
Lee Broom

Hanging Hoop Chair

Lee Broom
Lee Broom
Lee Broom

Let's finish with a fun idea, shall we? Hanging chairs not only look great, they can be added to redundant corners and offer plenty of extra seating, while not getting in the way at all. The only problem you might encounter with a hanging chair is a fight for who gets to use it!

For more cool seating inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 solutions for your small home's seating problem.

The Dorset flat with dreamy decor
Which of these ideas really piqued your interest?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks