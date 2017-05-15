9 nifty ways to add seating to your living room

Ever wondered how you can squeeze more seating into your living room, without drowning out all the space? We have! That's why we decided to take a look at how amazing interior designers get all the sitting potential possible into even the smallest of rooms, in order to fill you in on all their secrets, today!

You'll be shocked at how simple some of these solutions are, yet how impactful, so come with us now and gen up on all the knowledge you need to make some informed sofa choices!