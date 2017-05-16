12 budget ways to pimp your patio

If your patio has seen better days, it's time to think about some bargain hacks that you can employ to give it a much needed primp! With summer just around the corner, you know you'll be using it more, plus, if you have a pretty garden already in place, why ruin it with a tatty or uninspiring old patio?

Landscape architects are geniuses when it comes to creating cost-effective but beautiful garden additions, and we think we've honed in on some of their secrets—so come with us now as we spill the beans!