The Home with Design Turned Up to 11

Inspirational and extravagant, the project you are about to see today is the result of a perfectly resolved and executed design from Spanish architects Miba. They have shared with us their recently completed project—a stunning family home that takes residential architecture beyond anything we've seen before.

The talented team from Miba were given the ultimate freedom by their clients, who had only two main wishes. Firstly, they desired a dynamic setting where the family could have a sense of freedom and make the space their own. Secondly, the home had to be designed and built in harmony with the beautiful landscape.

With these points in mind, Miba certainly have delivered upon their client's wishes and more!