6 smart ideas for small dressing rooms

When it comes to dressing rooms, it's often the case that there is only a small section of space that can be sacrificed for the purpose of storing and displaying your favourite outfits and accessories. Many of us long for a huge walk-in wardrobe that exudes glamour, but it's more likely that your dressing area is limited in space. This means you need to get creative, and be savvy in your approach to design. Think of everything from layout and furniture, to things like colour scheme and lighting—it's all important when decorating a small dressing room. Just because you're working with a small room, or even section of your bedroom, doesn't mean the finished result can't be stylish and envied by your friends and family. So, without further ado, here are some simple tips to help you on your way to a beautiful dressing room.
The same rule applies to every small room, and that is: utilise reflective surfaces. Mirrors can completely transform the look and feel of a room as they reflect light and create an impression of space, making the room appear twice as big thanks to the reflection. Of course, mirrors only help to create an illusion—you will also need well thought-out storage systems and petite or folding furniture to get the most out of the available square metres.
Lighting is an important and often overlooked aspect of decorating a room, and getting the lighting right is particularly essential in the dressing room. Why, you ask? Well, this is the room where you will be getting ready, picking out your outfits and doing your hair and makeup. You need good lighting to see the colours and fabrics properly, and to give yourself the best possible chance of avoiding eyeliner or foundation disasters. Not only does good lighting help in this sense, but it also works to create a mellow and relaxed ambience, which is exactly what you want to achieve in the dressing room.
It makes perfect sense to choose furniture with multiple functions, or furniture which can easily be folded away out of sight when not in use. Choosing a vanity table with drawers which can be pulled out, or revealed when the table table is pulled apart, is an ingenious way of saving space and storing all your bits and pieces, keeping them easily accessible. Be inspired by this clever and stylish design from Ben Rawlinson Bespoke Furniture.
Utilising natural light is a simple but effective measure to help create a sense of space and openness in a small dressing room. Place your vanity table under the window to benefit from direct light when you get ready in the morning. Also consider if skylights are a possibility, as they can provide that all important natural light if your dressing room only receives light from the places like the bedroom or hallway.
For further ideas on how to maximise natural light in your home, take a look at this ideabook.
This vintage cabinet from Sigmar was built into the wall to save on floor space and to display an array of beautiful shoes. Though it's hard to tell at first glance, this cabinet really is fully integrated into the wall like a window into a vintage clothing shop, and the effect is really quite special. It's a great way to show off your shoe collection whilst keeping your dressing room neat and tidy. We think the idea is brilliant!
Combine railings, drawers and shelves to get the most from your dressing area. A variety of storage options means you can store or display your clothes as you wish, keeping the lesser used or out of season items at the back, and the every day work and leisurewear easily within your grasp. A clever storage system such as this will making getting ready a much less stressful experience—you might even find you're 10 minutes earlier to work in the morning!