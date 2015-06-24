6 smart ideas for small dressing rooms

Utilising natural light is a simple but effective measure to help create a sense of space and openness in a small dressing room. Place your vanity table under the window to benefit from direct light when you get ready in the morning. Also consider if skylights are a possibility, as they can provide that all important natural light if your dressing room only receives light from the places like the bedroom or hallway.

For further ideas on how to maximise natural light in your home, take a look at this ideabook.