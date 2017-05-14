This old Victorian flat gets a colourful modern twist

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Edgware-based professionals Designstudio—Lopes Da Silva, who were put in charge of a complete building refurbishment.
Located on a corner site in the borough of Westminster, London, this project involved the restoration of the entire residential building, yet needed to maintain the existing Victorian details of the doors, ceilings, skirting and fireplaces.
How’d this project go down? Only one way to find out…
The more complex issues to be resolved were the deterioration of the existing building, as the structure did not experience much upkeep. The other issues to be resolved were the requirements for building regulations.
Yet, after much planning and a lot of hard work, we can say with all certainty that the building flaunts a magnificent new look (and sturdy body) for its brand new life.
On the inside, the living spaces needed to be adapted to modern-day living standards, which also required significant TLC for the kitchens and bathrooms.
And who would dare complain about this charming new look the interiors get to enjoy today? Wooden floors in a pale sandy hue; snow-white tones that adorn the walls and ceilings; and some delightful patterns and colours adding character to the rooms, even the in-between spaces like the hallways.
Speaking of colours and patterns, this winning duo also went a long way in styling up the kitchens, as we can see by that hot-red backsplash, timber-clad cabinets and striking fireplace.
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bedroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
To offset with the kitchen’s hot new look (and enjoy its new modern phase), this bathroom received quite the cool makeover that included sky-blue tints for the walls and floor – a most stunning colour choice that makes the neutral-hued fixtures and fittings stand out most prominently.
Who says you can’t enjoy an eye-catching look both on the inside and outside?
In the spirit of makeovers, have a look at The Ravishing Richmond Refurbishment.