An Astonishing Tiny Home in Ayrshire

Good things come in small packages, and that is certainly true with this little gem we’re discovering on homify 360° today. Ayr-based firm The Wee House Company treats us to a two-bedroom home in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, which turns out to be the perfect living space for those who don’t require a lot of legroom, yet are still quite serious about location, functionality and charming style.
Scroll down to see for yourself…
As far as location goes, this little abode certainly picked a prime spot; it’s built on Dalduff Farm in Maybole, South Ayrshire Scotland, that’s why it gets to enjoy such lush green landscapes (and peace and quiet) on a daily basis.
In addition to picturesque views, this little house also has solar panels fitted to the natural slate roof, French doors, a log burner and an open-plan kitchen / lounge, among other things.
Both the exterior façade and interior spaces have been painted in serene neutral hues to give the entire house a softer and cleaner look. And speaking of interior spaces…
A London-based interior designer worked her magic to give the interiors a Scandinavian/minimalist feel throughout, which goes a long way in making the teeny rooms seem and feel much bigger.
To ensure comfort and charm, warm-hued wood and plush fabrics have been used for the furniture, while very little décor items take up as little space as possible.
Is it just us, or does this home look much bigger on the inside? No person could feel cramped or uncomfortable in this cosy bedroom! There’s even enough space left over for a corner mirror (full-length, mind you) and a wingback chair for added functionality/style.
Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.
Wasn’t that ocean-blue colour a wise choice for the bathroom, seeing as it offsets quite delectably with the lush greens of the landscape outside? And notice how the vertical timber panels of the walls make the bathroom seem just a tad bit bigger and taller – who says trickery of the eyes can’t look stylish?
Let’s treat ourselves to a few more looks into this cosy little home.
Feeling cramped? We’re going to show you the right ways to Achieving BIG style in your small home.