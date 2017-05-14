An Astonishing Tiny Home in Ayrshire

Good things come in small packages, and that is certainly true with this little gem we’re discovering on homify 360° today. Ayr-based firm The Wee House Company treats us to a two-bedroom home in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, which turns out to be the perfect living space for those who don’t require a lot of legroom, yet are still quite serious about location, functionality and charming style.

Scroll down to see for yourself…