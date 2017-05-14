Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An Astonishing Tiny Home in Ayrshire

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses Wood
Loading admin actions …

Good things come in small packages, and that is certainly true with this little gem we’re discovering on homify 360° today. Ayr-based firm The Wee House Company treats us to a two-bedroom home in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, which turns out to be the perfect living space for those who don’t require a lot of legroom, yet are still quite serious about location, functionality and charming style.

Scroll down to see for yourself…

A picture-perfect setting

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

As far as location goes, this little abode certainly picked a prime spot; it’s built on Dalduff Farm in Maybole, South Ayrshire Scotland, that’s why it gets to enjoy such lush green landscapes (and peace and quiet) on a daily basis.

In addition to picturesque views, this little house also has solar panels fitted to the natural slate roof, French doors, a log burner and an open-plan kitchen / lounge, among other things. 

Both the exterior façade and interior spaces have been painted in serene neutral hues to give the entire house a softer and cleaner look. And speaking of interior spaces…

Charming interiors

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style living room Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

A London-based interior designer worked her magic to give the interiors a Scandinavian/minimalist feel throughout, which goes a long way in making the teeny rooms seem and feel much bigger. 

To ensure comfort and charm, warm-hued wood and plush fabrics have been used for the furniture, while very little décor items take up as little space as possible.

A cosy sleeping spot

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style bedroom Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Is it just us, or does this home look much bigger on the inside? No person could feel cramped or uncomfortable in this cosy bedroom! There’s even enough space left over for a corner mirror (full-length, mind you) and a wingback chair for added functionality/style. 

Architects, gardeners, and many more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

The bathroom in blue

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style bathroom Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Wasn’t that ocean-blue colour a wise choice for the bathroom, seeing as it offsets quite delectably with the lush greens of the landscape outside? And notice how the vertical timber panels of the walls make the bathroom seem just a tad bit bigger and taller – who says trickery of the eyes can’t look stylish? 

Let’s treat ourselves to a few more looks into this cosy little home.

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style bedroom Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style living room Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style kitchen Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style living room Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

2 bedroom Wee House in Maybole, South Ayrshire, UK, The Wee House Company The Wee House Company Classic style houses Wood
The Wee House Company

The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company
The Wee House Company

Feeling cramped? We’re going to show you the right ways to Achieving BIG style in your small home.

This old Victorian flat gets a colourful modern twist
Too small or perfectly cosy – what are your thoughts on this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks