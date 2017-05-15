​They converted their garage into a dream two-storey annexe

Not everyone needs or wants a garage – if you don’t need to keep your vehicle under a roof, or you prefer to travel by public transport, then by all means use that garage for something else, like a guest bedroom, storage space, or art studio.
Or you can follow the sleek example of today’s homify 360° highlight and create a contemporary two-storey annexe where your garage used to be. London-based experts Frost Architects Ltd are in charge of this £200,000 project – let’s see how they fared.
We are just in love with this structure! The cube shapes neatly stacked atop one another; the timber panels offsetting with the serene look of the white concrete; the corner window offering us a glimpse into what goes on inside…
Notice how glass balustrades and garden trimmings neatly frame the opening which takes us towards the bottom level.
Here we can see how nicely that top level perches on top of the bottom one – and also how clean and neat the tiled-floor terrace looks, offering up a perfect little spot for perhaps a café set for teatime, or some potted plants and a lounger?
But back to the annexe – what exactly goes on inside?
The top floor has been turned into a stylish bedroom – and even though there are a handful of must-have elements every successfully designed bedroom requires (such as a bed, side table, decent lighting, etc.), we think the winning element in here is definitely that corner window!
The bottom level functions quite successfully as… well, it has a sofa, table and chairs, which means it can be anything from an open-plan living room and dining area to a lounge or home office.
Either way, we love how natural light seeps inside thanks to those glass doors, and how even here we get to enjoy a glimpse of the garden views outside.
Most definitely a prime option for when that garage is unused or unwanted!
