​They converted their garage into a dream two-storey annexe

Not everyone needs or wants a garage – if you don’t need to keep your vehicle under a roof, or you prefer to travel by public transport, then by all means use that garage for something else, like a guest bedroom, storage space, or art studio.

Or you can follow the sleek example of today’s homify 360° highlight and create a contemporary two-storey annexe where your garage used to be. London-based experts Frost Architects Ltd are in charge of this £200,000 project – let’s see how they fared.