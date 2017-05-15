The Dorset flat with dreamy decor

Personal taste is definitely something that’s unique to each and everyone – what’s considered “hot” or “in” for you might not be the same for your friend or neighbour. Different strokes, as they say.
However, if your interior style ranges towards glittering décor, sleek furniture and super elegance, then you just might be in for some fabulous inspiration. Interior-decorating firm SMB Interior Design Ltd from Poole take charge of today’s homify 360° gem, which shows off a glittering apartment in Sandbanks.
Let’s see what style this £11,000 project flaunts today.
How elegant, clean and open everything seems. Wooden floors in a soft hue flawlessly melt into the pale tones of the walls, while glass and stainless steel surfaces ensure a bit of shine here and there.
And how posh are those upholstered dining chairs surrounding the glass dining table?
The living room also treats us to an abundance of high-class glamour. Both pattern and plushness is ensured via the sofa, tub chairs and scatter cushions – and speaking of which, how magnificently do those patterns offset with the blurred visions of the art pieces in the background?
It’s not every day we encounter a home office or study in our homify 360° discoveries, which makes this one all the more exciting. A desk consisting of glass and steel conjures up a most sleek working space, which contrasts rather remarkably with the soft rug, leather sofa and cushions.
What are your thoughts on the neutral, stone-toned colour palette? Perfection, or would you add in a vibrant tint here and there?
Just because it’s a private space does not mean it can be neglected style-wise. Fortunately, that is definitely not the case for this bedroom, which enjoys equal amounts of glamour and grace as the rest of the interiors.
Notice how the dark-toned table lamps stand out among the soft hues that dominate this colour palette.
Let’s take a look at a few more high-class images of this top-quality project before we bid this discovery adieu.
