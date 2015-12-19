The King of the Hill House

Set amongst a spectacular countryside landscape, there's so much to love about this summer home that's been designed with everything in consideration. Given how spectacular the images are from this project, it's easy to assume that the home is set somewhere exotic. But you might be surprised to learn that the home is situated in Germany.

Built over three distinct levels, this grand home reflects something that many of us would dream of owning. The home has been designed to reflect the traditional houses found in this part of Germany. Houses that are characterised by their pitched roofs and arched windows. Though traditional at heart, this home also undoubtedly has a modern edge.

So, without further ado, we invite you to start scrolling down to see the home in-depth for yourself.