From old museum to grand family home

Today we're taking a look at a particularly special home with a rich and interesting history as a museum. Located on the outskirts of Hambleden, Buckinghamshire, this imposing property has been completely transformed into a grand but comfortable and homely place for a large family. Thanks to GMTW Architects, the once museum now boasts a practical and open layout suitable for 21st century living, as well as fresh and modern interiors. The architects have removed previous extensions and replaced the assorted outbuildings, which were in a poor state after years of neglect. A three bay, two- storey pitched roof extension was also added at the rear, and external alterations included a new entrance porch and chimneys.
The location really couldn't be more perfect! Rolling countryside, trees swaying in the breeze, and a calming palette of blues and greens frame the house. The skyline is uninterrupted, with the wispy clouds reflected in the clear water of the pond. Nature reigns supreme in this scene, and our eyes our drawn just as much to the landscape as they are to the home. The property itself is built in the Arts & Crafts style and is subject to restrictions in favour of the National Trust.
Here, you can see how the museum used to look like before the renovation work and landscaping began. As you can tell, the key features and character of the building have been retained, but today it's looking much fresher and more inviting.
Inside the home, work included adapting the existing trusses and inserting a new floor and staircase, as you can see here. The décor complements the period of the property, and the refurbishment has been carried out with sensitivity to the building's history. High ceilings are emphasised with white paint, and a neutral colour scheme exists throughout to maximise the light in the room. The traditional fireplace helps to create a warm and cosy feel, and the soft rug covering the rustic floorboards makes dining an even more pleasant experience.
The living room is tasteful and classic, with touches of modern style in the form of the glass coffee table and patterned rug. The French windows on two sides allow floods of natural light to illuminate the space, and again, a neutral colour scheme keeps the room looking welcoming and cheerful. A cream suite is positioned in a way to create a more intimate area within the large living room, so that friends and family can chat and socialise in comfort.
We absolutely love this country style kitchen, with exposed beams, traditional cabinets and rustic ceiling lights instantly attracting our attention. However, these nostalgic elements have been balanced out with modern additions, including the tiled floor in various shades of cream, and worktops of polished wood and granite. The spotlights are another modern touch which allows the light to be easily controlled and dispersed around the room for a pleasant and relaxing ambience.
Last but not least, we take a look at the beautiful bedroom. It's instantly clear what the focal feature in this room is: the timber beams along the ceiling, and the wooden detailing across the back wall. The beams are offset by white walls and complemented by the luxurious fabrics on the sofa and the king size bed. The room is full of texture, with velvety surfaces, timber, and even a mirrored bedside cabinet which shimmers in the light. This bedroom looks so comfy and inviting, we think it would be difficult to leave.
