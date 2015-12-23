Professional tips to make your kitchen look bigger

You must all know how keen we are to help you find the perfect solutions for your kitchen and when it comes to making the most of a smaller space, we are incredibly passionate! We don't want you to think of a small kitchen as a setback or a stumbling block and instead, want to give you as many tips as we can to make it feel like you have a much bigger kitchen!
Whether it's installing larger windows to include more light or building your storage up higher, we have a host of solutions for the minor problem of a small kitchen, so take a look at our suggestions and see if you can revamp and enlarge your usable space!
One of the things that perceivably turns your kitchen (and any other room in the house) into a far larger space is an influx of natural light. When it fills the room and reflects off your surfaces, the space you are standing in will feel a whole lot larger and in the case of a bijou food prep area, the bigger the window you can fit in, the better!
Giving the impression of a much bigger kitchen, we love the sliding windows in this space from STUDIOARTE, as they have flooded the room with so much light that we are almost blinded to the relative lack of free floorspace and the low ceiling height. What a clever trick!
Colour is such a strange thing. It can help to change moods, tones and even make your rooms feel larger or smaller, on a whim! If you are keen to give the impression of having a bigger kitchen than you actually do, we think that a pale and muted colour palette is your best bet, as any natural light will simply bounce around off every surface and help to make the space feel far more airy.
This white kitchen is a great example of what we mean, as on first glance it looks like a huge space, but look again and you'll notice it is little more than a galley style!
To make the best use of your kitchen space, regardless of the size, you can't beat built in cupboards and in the case of trying to make a small room feel like a much bigger kitchen, building cabinets in from floor to ceiling, as well as wall to wall, will help create the illusion of a smooth and contained area, as well as offering enough storage to hide away any items that could clutter up your worktops.
By creating a visually smooth wall, your space will naturally feel larger than dotted cupboards would, so try to flush finish everything you can and watch your space grow!
When top cupboards don't appeal to you, but you still want or need extra storage space or a way to display treasured kitchen-alia, we don't think you can go wrong by building shelves up the full height of your walls. Can we tell you a sneaky secret? This actually draws your eyes up and tricks your brain into thinking the room is taller and by default, a bigger kitchen than it actually is!
To create the feel of a larger space, it's all about altering your perspective and tricking your brain into believing that it is bigger and this is a fantastic and budget-friendly method of doing just that!
Don't just go for muted tones and light colours on your walls, as we think that a pale floor, especially in a reflective or shiny finish, will add bags of perceived space to your kitchen! Just take a look at this example and you'll see what we mean!
Clearly a very small area, once you look at it objectively, this room feels like a far bigger kitchen because of the colours used and the reflective qualities of the floor that bounce all the natural light around and make it feel airy and spacious. A dark floor would have killed the illusion dead and even made the room feel smaller.
The most simple tip of all, if you are wanting to give the impression of a bigger kitchen, is to keep it neat, tidy and uncluttered. You may not be able to physically alter how much room you actually have, but by maintaining it and preventing usable space from being wasted, you can give the impression of a far more spacious room. Keep only essentials that you use every day on the counters and you'll soon start to think you have a luxury kitchen!
If you are keen to revamp your kitchen, take a look at this Ideabook: 5 Big Ideas For Small Kitchens. We think you'll find some fantastic extra tips for making the most of a bijou kitchen!