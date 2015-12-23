Renew your décor on a shoestring

When it comes to giving your home a revamp, you won't only be concerned by colour schemes and newly popular styles; budget will become a huge factor as well! While you may harbour a desire to blow all your savings on new furniture and designer wallpaper, if fiscal concerns prevent you from actually doing so, we have some great ideas that you can try first!

You'll be surprised by what is possible with a little imagination and a lot of determination to create a fabulous space that is purse, as well as aesthetics-friendly, so come with us as we explore brilliant budget decor change ups that will transform your home in no time!