Renew your décor on a shoestring

When it comes to giving your home a revamp, you won't only be concerned by colour schemes and newly popular styles; budget will become a huge factor as well! While you may harbour a desire to blow all your savings on new furniture and designer wallpaper, if fiscal concerns prevent you from actually doing so, we have some great ideas that you can try first!
You'll be surprised by what is possible with a little imagination and a lot of determination to create a fabulous space that is purse, as well as aesthetics-friendly, so come with us as we explore brilliant budget decor change ups that will transform your home in no time!
There are plenty of items in every room that are simply removable, adaptable or even so inexpensive that they are easy to throw away and replace. Because of this, changing up your home can be as inexpensive as you want it to be! The best place to start, we believe, is by playing with colours and textures to create a visually striking and very different feel, while also still being a budget decor change technique.
Take a look at this amazingly eclectic and fun living room from Spacemakers! It's easy to totally overlook the fact that the room itself is very plain, finished with white walls and a wooden ceiling, but by introducing lots of patterns, colours and fabrics, it feels far more adventurous!
Are you ready for potentially the simplest tip that we will ever give you? Ok, well here it comes! If you are wanting to change up your space a little bit, simply move your existing belongings and furniture around. We told it was a simple, budget decor change!
Don't be fooled into thinking that a simple tip is an ineffective one, however, as where you place your sofa, which chairs you bring in and placement of objects will all have a huge impact on a room, not least by affecting how light and sound travel around it. It can be easy to totally change the vibe of a gathering spot, simply by altering where you have your sofa!
Don't worry, we aren't suggesting that you invest in a dramatic re-wiring of your home, we are simply suggesting that you think about the shades you have and the bulbs that you use. For example; to modernise a slightly tired kitchen, aluminium shades and daylight effect bulbs will make the space feel bright, airy and far more vibrant.
Social spaces should be given a lot of consideration when it comes to lighting, as a cosy atmosphere will always be preferable to a stark and unfriendly feel. We think that table lamps are a fantastically low cost way to introduce mood lighting and will adapt a space with just a flick of a switch.
Are you ready to join the upcycling revolution? You may not have considered it before, but taking older furniture and changing the look of it by painting, embellishing or altering the style has become exceptionally popular, with keen enthusiasts seeking out retro sideboards and tables to lavish with some care and suitably coloured chalk paint.
We love this fun example, with the yellow and white stripes adding something a little different! If patterns aren't for you, then a one colour scheme would still have a vastly rejuvenating effect and we don't know about you, but any room that has colourful furniture really appeals to us, especially if it is part of a budget decor change.
For a slightly larger project, but one that is still fantastically good value, how about changing the colour of the walls with a good old fashioned lick of paint? For a truly dramatic impact, we think you should really go for a shade that is the total opposite of what you have already, so if you have a cool tone, why not consider something deep, warm and dramatic?
With painting being an easy skill to master, all you need is a can of your chosen colour in a suitable finish, a few paintbrushes and a roller and a free weekend and bingo! A brand new room for a fraction of the cost of hiring an interior designer! What a fantastic budget decor change!
While changing a room around might be a super simple way to adapt the look and feel of the space, there is one more extremely easy way to freshen up your home that will not only cost you nothing, but could actually earn you money and that is… getting rid of things! Not only will you free up your room and make it feel larger, you could sell your no longer wanted possessions to fund further redecorating! What a fantastic way to kill two birds with one stone and complete a budget décor change!
If you are always on the lookout for fantastic and budget-friendly home décor tips, we think you should have a look at this Ideabook: Brilliant Tips For Budget Decorating. As long as you don't mind rolling your sleeves up and getting stuck in, we think you'll find plenty of useful techniques in here!