A cosy cabin in the woods

The interior of the home is surprisingly light considering we couldn't see many windows from the street. Opening up the rear of the property with larger windows and bi-fold doors is a great way to keep the house full of natural light without compromising on privacy.

In the kitchen, modern and country styles merge to create an elegant and stylish space that is clearly a joy to cook in. The wooden cabinets and shelves match the window and door frames for a consistent look and a natural feel. The stripped-back timber worktop also references the natural landscape outside, but the hanging glass lights above, and the white and silver chairs tucked beneath, are both distinctly contemporary design features.