A cosy cabin in the woods

If you go down to the woods today, you're in for a big surprise—because that's where you will find this absolutely stunning cabin designed by renowned architects Uptic Studios. The rustic timber exterior looks modest, but inside, every room is spectacular. From the high ceilings of the dining room, through to the cleverly designed outdoor deck, the property exudes elegance and charm, without ever going over the top. The house is perfectly suited to its rural environment, with a façade that blends in to the trees, and an interior which incorporates lots of natural materials including timber and stone. So, without further ado, let's take a tour through this beautiful cabin in the woods.
Horizontal timber beams line the cubic structure of the home, with a sturdy concrete base beneath. A raised porch area juts out from the side, leading up to the front entrance and welcoming guests inside. The warm tones of the exterior are perfect for the location, blending in with the barks and golden autumn leaves of the surrounding trees. The attractive but understated design only gives a small hint as to what lies behind these four walls. Curious to see more?
The interior of the home is surprisingly light considering we couldn't see many windows from the street. Opening up the rear of the property with larger windows and bi-fold doors is a great way to keep the house full of natural light without compromising on privacy.
In the kitchen, modern and country styles merge to create an elegant and stylish space that is clearly a joy to cook in. The wooden cabinets and shelves match the window and door frames for a consistent look and a natural feel. The stripped-back timber worktop also references the natural landscape outside, but the hanging glass lights above, and the white and silver chairs tucked beneath, are both distinctly contemporary design features.
Once again, timber beams dominate the interior, with panelling on both the walls and ceiling, as well as a traditional, polished timber floor underfoot. Though large and open plan, this area has been arranged in such a way so that it still feels cosy. Wall lights shining up towards the high windows create a pleasant, ambient glow, and a stylish modern design hangs directly above the dining table for a more focused light during meal times.
The exposed stone of the fireplace reminds us exactly where we are as it conjurers up images of the landscape beyond. Warm tones are evident in the cabinets, shelves and in the patterned rug, which has a vintage feel that perfectly matches the patterned throw cushions. Everything about this room is cosy and inviting, and the positioning of the furniture has created a particularly intimate space where the family can chat, relax, and play games in comfort.
Muted tones of grey and cream run throughout the bedroom, making it a soothing place to relax and unwind after a long day. Neutral colours are proven to have a calming effect, which explains why they are so often chosen to decorate bedrooms of all styles, from modern to classic. In this example, the neutral palette is complemented by a textured bedspread and modern bedside tables which have an almost industrial look to them, giving the room an 'edge'. Natural light plays a big part in the design, with the high wrap-around windows transforming this room into a light-well.
Let's take a moment to step outside—we're on the wooden deck to the rear of the property, which is absolutely perfect for summer parties or family barbecues. There is even a modern version of the kitchen pass-through, often seen in Victorian houses, leading out to this area. Three bar stools are lined up outside the window, with a ledge that could definitely be used as a bar! However, if you have to fetch your own drink, there's easy access through the bi-fold doors which open on to the kitchen.
