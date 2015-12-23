Clapham Family Home Gets Beautifully Extended

An already beautiful detached two-storey house, this Clapham family home had a standard shallow basement that the residents felt could be converted into something a lot more useful and beautiful. With this in mind, a talented design team was brought in to make a plan. One of the major challenges to be tackled was improving the connection of the house to the garden, but not only from the newly installed basement, the ground floor too.
The basement floor was reduced by roughly metre and most of the internal walls were taken out, to offer a light and airy open plan family space. In addition, a study, bathroom, utility and plant room have also been added. By no means a small undertaking, this project should be judged on the finished result, which we think you'll agree is absolutely stupendous. A warm and inviting collection of additional rooms, this extension has added new life, with sympathetic styling, to a fabulous home.
Let's take a close look!
Reading the description of the completed works, you'd be instantly forgiven for assuming that the extension would stick out from the rest of the house, but isn't the tonal matching utterly perfect here? Using the same yellow-toned bricks has helped to bed the new addition into the fabric of the existing house perfectly and if you didn't know that this was a very recent add on, it's really only the zinc roof that would give it away.
The team at Warren Rosing Architects have strived to introduce usable space, but without encroaching on the styling that makes the original house so beautiful and we think they have managed to do so masterfully!
As we move in closer to the new extension, we begin to get a feel for just how much has gone into the project. Simple sliding glass doors allow natural light to flood this lovely, but fairly modest family room, while timber stairs lead off into the rest of the house.
We are always interested to see how connections to the existing home have been handled, but in this example there is a very natural and soft grace to it. A simple set of stairs is all it takes to allow old and new to come together and we can't wait to see more.
When you hire a forward thinking and undeniably talented design team, you will naturally expect them to suggest a few finishing details that will really elevate your project to new heights and we bet that the owners of this Clapham home were blown away by these simple side windows.
Allowing extra light into the newly created family living room, these narrow windows also break up the large expanse of brickwork, making it feel less like a bolt on extra and far more of an organic development of the existing home. What a beautiful little aesthetic touch they are too!
What a calm and pretty space this is, with a lovely view out into the garden that provides the connection the clients asked for. This room is all the proof you could ever need that extensions don't have to be brash or showy affairs, but instead, can be a gentle transformation of an already loved home that simply needs to grow with a family.
We love the use of cool tiles on the floor, a neutral wall colour and plenty of natural wood, as it all really works together to prevent this from feeling like a far too modern addition. Lovely.
When you've opted for a neutral colour scheme, you can always bring in an accent colour and we are pleased to see that in this space, restorative and calming blue is the order of the day. Adding a little fun with the patterned curtains and glass light fittings, the space has been instantly transformed into a homely area that looks well lived in. Quite a feat for a new room!
With the glass doors offering easy access to the garden and in this case, a lovely patio and al fresco dining area, we can imagine this being the most popular part of the house in warmer months.
As we move back towards the main house, it's lovely to see extra finishing touches that the exterior doesn't give rise to, such as a well placed skylight that fills this charming landing with natural illumination. The perfect way to retain a connection to the outdoors, even as you draw further into the house, we think it brings a fantastically warm and cosy feeling, which is further bolstered by the wooden bookshelf and nature-inspired art.
What a fabulous project!
If you are considering an extension for your home, but fancy something more contemporary, take a look at this Ideabook: Victorian Home Meets Modern Extension.