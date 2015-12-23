Clapham Family Home Gets Beautifully Extended

An already beautiful detached two-storey house, this Clapham family home had a standard shallow basement that the residents felt could be converted into something a lot more useful and beautiful. With this in mind, a talented design team was brought in to make a plan. One of the major challenges to be tackled was improving the connection of the house to the garden, but not only from the newly installed basement, the ground floor too.

The basement floor was reduced by roughly metre and most of the internal walls were taken out, to offer a light and airy open plan family space. In addition, a study, bathroom, utility and plant room have also been added. By no means a small undertaking, this project should be judged on the finished result, which we think you'll agree is absolutely stupendous. A warm and inviting collection of additional rooms, this extension has added new life, with sympathetic styling, to a fabulous home.

Let's take a close look!