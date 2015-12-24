The functional and modern kitchen you've always wanted

The kitchen is one of the most active and functional spaces in the house and, as such, style can sometimes be given a little less consideration, but we think enough is enough! You have taken the time to make the rest of your home outstanding, so don't falter at the final hurdle!
Bring your excellent taste and eye for detail into your kitchen and you'll soon see that there is a world of possibilities as far as stylish storage solutions and mesmerising designs go. Come with us now and let's get you on track for a modern functional kitchen that you'll love for years to come!
We are all about those funky finishing touches and to create a modern functional kitchen, not only will you need flooring in place that will work hard for you, you need one that looks amazing too! If you're not sure what we mean, just take a look at this gorgeous room from Lavradio Design!
A fantastic way to separate areas within the kitchen, we love the contrast of mosaic masterpiece tiles against the grain of natural wood and with the combined warmth radiating out, this is an easy, relatively budget-friendly and big impact addition!
Not everyone has a space that is large enough to take delivery of huge islands or range cookers, but that doesn't mean that they can't still have an eminently modern functional kitchen! Get creative with your layouts and think about integrating your cooker and hob into the worktop!
Yes, this tip will mean you lose a little of your workable surface, but no more so than you would have anyway, with a freestanding oven and we think it helps to maximise the functionality of the room. Don't think of it as losing worktop space, see it as gaining a contemporary built in hob!
Modern functional kitchen spaces are increasingly identifiable by their demonstrable lack of separation between them and dining spaces. Of course, we are talking about embracing the open plan living phenomenon! Making every nuance of available space work for you, open plan living allows for far less wasted potential and not only that; it looks great too!
Don't you just love this kitchen, complete with a gorgeous dining table and stylish chairs? While the floorspace wasn't big enough for an island, a table is a practical addition and makes the room as a whole feel really cohesive. Now that's functional!
If you have enough room for a kitchen island, which we know is the dream of so many homeowners, we think you should go for it! They don't just look good, after all, they offer a wealth of extra working space and always have wonderful built-in storage opportunities.
A modern functional kitchen will always need a great deal storage solutions and whether you have a small room to work with or a vast area, if you can fit an island in, we think the cupboard room that they offer alone makes it worth a try!
Ultra modern function kitchen additions don't come much more elegant or stylish than a sleek and well designed breakfast bar. They also have a fantastically sociable element that you and your family could enjoy! With a breakfast bar in place, the busy chef need no longer be excluded from conversations or interaction and when the stools can be this eye-catching, you don't need to think of it as an unsightly addition that simply makes meal times a little easier.
We love the use of subway tiles in this example, to create a super modern wine bar feel!
Don't get caught up thinking that wood is an old fashioned material to use in a kitchen. While it's true that there are some amazing new styles and materials out there, we think wood has remained a steadfast classic for a reason and it can work in a contemporary setting.
Take a look at this space. You can't tell us that this is not the epitome of a modern functional kitchen, but with the addition of wood comes some much needed warmth, softness and tactile aesthetics. Contrasting against the black, smooth work surface, we think that wood will always have a place in our kitchen design schemes.
If you want to keep the look of your kitchen contemporary, but you want user-friendliness to also be a key facet, we don't think you can beat using a great swathe of stunning tiles as your wall covering! Ok, it might not be a revelation in terms of design ideas, but the new shapes and styles are and can really elevate your modern functional kitchen to new heights of chic.
Aren't these hexagon examples just divine? The best thing is, they look as good as they are easy to keep clean and maintain, making them the practical and prettiest choice!
Whatever room we are discussing, lighting will always play a key role and be extremely important. You need lights that are bright enough to be useful, but not so dazzling that they detract from the room and then what about the shades or casings that you choose? It's a tricky one!
For a modern functional kitchen, we are huge fans of funky, contemporary lighting fixtures that have imitation daylight bulbs in them. Helping to keep a kitchen bright and clean-looking, they are also an easy way to inject a little flair and personality into even the most practical areas.
If you are blessed with lovely views from your kitchen, this tip goes doubly for you, but even if your view is a little uninspiring, the amount of natural light that you can pull into your home won't be. Helping to brighten and punctuate a modern functional kitchen, large windows will always be an easy way to ensure that even your most pragmatic and pared back rooms feel the full benefit of the outside world. Lovely!
