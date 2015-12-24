Give your hallway some added WOW

When we first meet someone, we are always conscious about trying to make a good first impression. That initial handshake and first conversation can be the cornerstone of how someone perceives you forever, so take this into account when you decorate the hallway in your home!
Essentially, your entrance hall is the first handshake of your home, giving guests an impression of who you are as people, what styles you prefer and how you prioritise your space, so rather than simply overlooking it as just a transitional area, put a little time and effort into helping your home make the best first impression possible.
Take a look at our tips for decorating your hallway and see if you are inspired!
To truly create a great first impression, your entrance hall should be a cohesive demonstration of your tastes and preferences, as well as a fabulously decadent waiting area. Oh we know that modesty is a virtue, but if you can fill your hallways with gorgeous trinkets, collectible art and impressive object d'art, why wouldn't you?
Take a look at this magnificent hallway from Emma Hooton. Don't you agree that it simply screams of taste, elegance and a home that looks this fabulous the entire way through? We can't imagine standing here and not wanting to see more!
We aren't suggesting that you turn your entrance hall into some kind of miniature parlour, though you can if you like, we are simply noting that a well placed chair can be extremely gratifying in a hallway. Whether you perch to pop on awkward shoes or simply take a moment when you return form a long walk to read you mail and rest before getting on with your day, we think a chair is the perfect accessory for a welcoming entrance hall.
One thing we will say, however, is try not to let a chair become an unofficial coat hook, as this will lead to untidy habits and a cluttered space!
Similarly to including a chair in your decor, a small table in an entrance hall is always a lovely and practical choice, especially for residents that find themselves getting a little forgetful! A pretty bowl is the perfect location for house keys, while other useful items that are frequently forgotten can also be stowed away, such as umbrellas, dog leads and wellington boot socks!
We love this fantastic hallway, complete with a retro table that showcases atomic legs. What a style statement to greet your visitors with!
We can hear people all around the country shouting hallelujah at this suggestion, as it really can't just be us that finds our entrance hall becoming cluttered with casually discarded shoes… can it? While families are busy and individuals will no doubt have many pairs of shoes to choose from, it is worth nothing that hallways can become danger zones, filled with tripping hazards if everybody takes a glib attitude to placing their footwear somewhere practical.
We would be tempted to paint this example, to add in some more pink that looks to be the accent colour of the space. What do you think?
If the footprint of your house can't quite stretch to a dedicated library, why not put your entrance hall space to good use? With wall mounted bookshelves, you can quickly and easily turn your transitional area into a fantastic and intellectual spot, plus, guests will be blown away by your academic leanings!
We think that including bookcases in your hallways is a great way to encourage younger residents to read more as well, as while they take off their shoes (which they will naturally stow away in a proper place!), they can look through the tomes available to read and grab something on their way through.
If you are an avid cyclist, you will not want to have to hide your bicycle away after every use and more than that, muddy tyres are a nightmare to have in the home! We think that installing wall mounted hanging clips is inspired and will not only make good use of your space, but also encourage a healthier lifestyle. There can't be many things better than that! If you have a narrow hallway, there are plenty of solutions for you too, whereby your bike can be hung 'right way up', for a sleeker profile.
If potential hallway designs are running through your mind now, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Hallway Lighting Ideas For The Home. Once you've settled on a colour scheme, you will need to think about your lighting too!