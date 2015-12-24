Give your hallway some added WOW

When we first meet someone, we are always conscious about trying to make a good first impression. That initial handshake and first conversation can be the cornerstone of how someone perceives you forever, so take this into account when you decorate the hallway in your home!

Essentially, your entrance hall is the first handshake of your home, giving guests an impression of who you are as people, what styles you prefer and how you prioritise your space, so rather than simply overlooking it as just a transitional area, put a little time and effort into helping your home make the best first impression possible.

Take a look at our tips for decorating your hallway and see if you are inspired!