A London Townhouse Brought Back to Life

Chester Street House is an early 19th Century Grade II Listed townhouse that suffered from 50 years of drastic and damaging alterations, particularly to its lower-level floors. We were given the challenge of restoring and adapting the property into a modern, light and flowing house.
These are the words of the design team that were given the challenge of transforming this poorly adapted property and once you see inside, we know that you are going to be blown away by what they have achieved. An absolutely incredible combination of traditional spaces and contemporary design, Chester Street House has been not only restored but brought back to it's former glory and some!
Let's take a look at some of the incredible details that make this a renovation project like no other!
Faced with a frontage such as this one, you'd no doubt assume that the interior would be a sight to behold and though that was the case with this 19th Century townhouse, before the team at Nash Baker Architects got their hands on it, it was for all the wrong reasons.
Adept at taking mistreated heritage homes with a great deal of promise and personality and transforming them into wondrous and barely recognisable luxurious versions of themselves, Nash Baker were the perfect choice for setting right many years of wrongs in this beautiful home.
We don't know how they do it, but the design team that took charge of this abused house never cease to amaze and thrill us with their designs! What was a sorry excuse for a back garden has been totally revamped into a glorious outdoor space, complete with decking-covered terraces, glass conservatory roofs and a mature tree that adds character.
Having taken great care to preserve and strengthen the structural integrity of the house, all of these additions were possible and have added a wealth of garden space that is simply unheard of in London.
Regardless of what the rest of the poroperty looks like, one area that simply must impress and impart a wow factor onto visitors is the hallway. The first thing that anyone arriving at the front door will see, the hallway sets the tone for the rest of the house and gives an impression of what other details we can expect to see. With that in our minds, what a first impression this is!
A mirrored wall and extensive use of perfectly polished herringbone parquet immediately tells that this is a home that has been finished to exacting standards and with a money is no object budget. We don't know about you, but that makes us even more keen to see more!
Just one of the sitting rooms that this home boasts, we think it gives a really good idea as to the design and decor scheme that is being followed throughout. Cool neutral tones on the walls are being effortlessly offset by rich gold accessories, such as light fittings and gargantuan chimney breast mirrors. Not ones to go overboard or be ostentatious, the theme is cooled once more with pale sofas and plush rugs, creating an overall sense of high-end relaxation that is ever-classy and elegant.
With fabulously high ceilings and plenty of traditional elements visible, such as deep cornices and skirting, this is clearly a heritage home that has been careful about how much modern styling it is willing to accept.
Wow! Is there really any other word that is suitable for describing that Art Deco mirror that is sat against a mirrored chimney breast? What a statement wall! Contrasting wonderfully with the traditional parquet flooring, original fireplace and numerous classic architectural inclusions, this feature wall really adds a new sense of fun and personality to a heritage home!
We think the use of space here is wonderful, with little in the way of extraneous furniture, leaving the dining table and exquisite chairs to really shine. Again, WOW!
With the rest of the house following a very defined style sheet, which looks to be a unique mix of modern and classic, the kitchen, at the newly formed rear of the house, is a breath of fresh and contemporary air. In no way jarring with the rest of the decor, this space is simply a sensible solution to the need for modern appliances and a light, airy space to cook in. By keeping to a light colour scheme, the kitchen still harmonises with the rest of the home and we are in love with the view out into the garden that the glass walls offer.
What an incomparable combination of old and new that simply works!
For more exciting transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The X-Factor Townhouse. But don't worry, Simon Cowell is nowhere to be seen in this article!