Creating your piece of small garden paradise

Having access to some beautiful green space is something that will never go out of style, but so many people believe that their garden is too small to do anything impressive with, leading to uninspiring concrete courtyards and unkempt plots. We are here today to tell you that small garden design can be as exciting, gorgeous and impressive as you want it to be, so are you ready to be inspired?
There are solutions for every budget and taste, so come with us as we take a look at some lovely small gardens that are sure to be exactly what you need to get your creativity flowing!
Regardless of what you are hoping to achieve with your small garden design, one thing needs to be adhered to and that's a commitment to creating a harmonious space! With little room to work with, you need to make sure that every choice is well thought out and complements the surroundings.
Take a look at this lovely garden area from Monica Khanna Designs. Though certainly not large, all the colours of the plants work well together, nothing is too large and the space as a whole feels cohesive and natural. That's what makes a great small garden!
With the idea of creating a garden in front of the house firmly in your mind, it is essential that the content and design of this garden makes sense with the house itself. After all, you wouldn't put a Japanese themed garden in front of a log cabin, would you?
The concept of the garden should always be to bring peace and harmony to the surroundings, so instigating a jarring style against the house would only be counterproductive. Instead, look for colours and shapes that will bring balance to your small garden design.
While some people are lucky enough to have a decent outdoor space that allows them to plant on the ground, many others are looking at tiny patios, terraces and courtyards and wondering how they can best use them to create a green paradise. One small garden design question you must ask yourself, right at the start of the project, is whether you will be creating a horizontal or vertical haven.
For super small gardens, we think you should use height and walls to your advantage, keeping paths clear and making the footprint seem larger.
Proportion is always important in home design and when it comes to tackling your garden, it becomes even more vital! For a large, contemporary home, such as this fabulous one-storey building, small plants and shrubbery will be lost and go unnoticed. We love that for a dramatic impact, a huge palm has been planted, right in front of the house. What a visual treat!
Small garden design doesn't have to mean subtle or minimalist, it simply refers to the amount of room your have to play with, so when the footprint is small but the sky is the height limit, we think you can afford to be a little more daring!
A colourful garden is always pleasing to the eye, but for beginners, it is advisable to use two or three colours and variations, maximum. Be inspired by the surrounding environment, but never lose sight of the fact that you will need to tend and nurture whatever you plant, so while you might want to branch out quickly, try to introduce new varieties slowly.
Variety is the spice of life, so they say and if you are keen to stretch your green fingers, why not plant some aromatic herbs? They will bring your small garden design to life, while also serving a marvellously practical function too!
Small garden designs will often feature symmetry, as this is a good method for making the most of any available space. Rather than bamboozling the eye with wild styling and 'out there' ideas, symmetry will allow for a far more straightforward and practical use of space.
While you may not have room for a path, we think that flower beds either side of a small garden are a tried and tested way of using the ground space to good effect and with pretty touches, such as using rocks as boundaries, you can create something really unique.
If our small garden design ideas really aren't accounting for how tiny your outdoor space is, we have one last suggestion that is just for you! A traditional solution, potted plants will transform a garden in a matter of seconds. Even one well placed plant will make a big difference to the outside of your house, so whether you opt for an impressive cactus, as seen here, or a burgeoning begonia shrub, pop it in a pot and admire your handiwork!
