You can separate your rooms without walls

Most of us live in conventional houses, which include room divisions in the form of walls. We've grown up thinking this is normal, as we need privacy in certain spaces, but when it comes to more sociable areas of the house, we can easily do away with solid walls.

The open plan living concept is increasingly gaining popularity, with converted properties frequently making good use of it, but dividing rooms is still something that many people want to be able to do, even if with less permanence. Curtains, furniture, or a screen may be just what you need to create two different spaces within one large area, without having to build a permanent structure. Are you interested to learn more? Well, read on as we have some fantastic examples to show you!