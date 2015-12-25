You can separate your rooms without walls

Most of us live in conventional houses, which include room divisions in the form of walls. We've grown up thinking this is normal, as we need privacy in certain spaces, but when it comes to more sociable areas of the house, we can easily do away with solid walls.
The open plan living concept is increasingly gaining popularity, with converted properties frequently making good use of it, but dividing rooms is still something that many people want to be able to do, even if with less permanence. Curtains, furniture, or a screen may be just what you need to create two different spaces within one large area, without having to build a permanent structure. Are you interested to learn more? Well, read on as we have some fantastic examples to show you!
A curtain is always an excellent way to tackle dividing rooms. In the example shown, from Bilderwelten, we see two panel curtains being used to hide the storage area and pantry of a kitchen, leaving it to feel far less cluttered and messy.
Strong colours and a vivid pattern help to make this not only a practical solution but also an attractive one and thanks to the curtains being removable, they can be swapped or changed up whenever a decorating change is on the cards. Now that is the very essence of non-permanant!
Dividing rooms doesn't have to be a complicated affair, in fact, it is one of the easiest decorating changes you can make, when you use movable furniture to do it!
Here we can see a fantastic living and dining room area that has been effectively cordoned off with a bookshelf, helping to keep relaxation and consumption sections totally separate, but if you wanted to open the space back out, it would be as easy as removing the bookshelf! We like that you can see through the shelves as they stand, as it helps retain the airiness of open plan living, without leaving areas to feel overexposed.
Sliding doors! Had this idea occurred to you? We bet it did! For dividing rooms, there are few things better, especially when you might want the flexibility to open your space back up. In studio apartments, for example, where the bedroom, kitchen and living room are all in one room, you can choose to install a sliding door the entire length of the space, which allows you privacy for sleeping, but room for living.
There are a multitude of styles available to choose from, but we think glass makes for a fantastic set of non-opaque and friendly divides.
Having been around for years, dividing rooms with pretty screens is not a new concept, but how you choose to use them might be a little different. While screens were frequently put to use in dressing rooms, for privacy, they are being used more and more as major design features in open plan houses.
Take a look at this wonderfully exotic screen. Being used as a divide between the bedroom and the dressing/bathroom area, it is bringing far more aesthetic value than practical usage. Now the main focus of the room, screens are really coming into their own as stunning furniture, not just functional items.
Splitting a room by installing different flooring is one of our favourite methods of dividing rooms, especially as it doesn't matter how large your space is. We love the use of tiles and wood to denote cleaning and food preparation areas in this kitchen, but you could just as easily use rugs, laminate and stone to mark out different zones in other rooms.
We like the idea of plush carpet in a living room, next to a bookcase, to almost create a small library element, while the rest of the room has natural wood, for easy relaxation.
If your home already has traditional walls in place for dividing rooms at every turn, it would be a costly and lengthy process to remove them all, but there is another alternative! It would be far easier and cheaper to simply adapt some of the walls, placing glass panels in them to open up some of your rooms. We love the effect in this bedroom, with the en suite in full view and think that the added glass really helps to circulate more light, which will also help make your rooms feel bigger and less enclosed. A double win!
