A Dream British Cottage with Class

A wonderful stone built village house, Spring Gardens, underwent an intensive programme of restoration to bring it back to the standards you can see here. In fact, the design team revealed that the necessary tasks were numerous.
’The work included re-roofing in natural slate, replacing PVC plastic gutters with cast metal ones of an appropriate pattern, re-pointing using lime mortar, restoring the windows and replacing the 1950s front door with a 6 panel flush-beaded door to a pattern found on nearby listed cottages. Internally, the house is a fortunate survival with original screen walls doors and stair intact these are all being carefully repaired and redecorated using traditionally formulated paint. The second part of the work involved minor alterations and extension to the existing single storey element of the house. The extension is a minor infill allowing for the existing bathroom to be reconfigured and for the creation of a small lobby.’
An extensive list indeed, but the finished product is a testament to how vital these tasks were and as the house is an original Georgian cottage, there could be no shortcuts when it came to repair work.
Let's take a look at this amazing property and appreciate all the hard work and dedication that has gone into it.
When you think of an idyllic country cottage, isn't this the exact house that you think of? We are so in love with the natural and simple beauty that this home radiates that that we are sure you are too and can really understand why we sought to take a tour!
Philips Tracey Architects have tended to this gentle home with a delicate and sensitive touch and the consideration shows in every facet, from the gorgeous pointing and lovely restored roof through to the undisturbed setting. We can't wait any longer to go inside!
Can there be anything nicer than a seamless connection between original brickwork, gentle sweeping plaster and rustic timber? If there is, you need to tell us about it because we are in heaven right now and can only imagine what a restful night's sleep you would have in this transformed bedroom.
By avoiding the trap of injecting too much modernity, the house has a resonating genuine quality, one that embraces you as soon as you step into the garden and it's this, coupled with a tangible nostalgia and rustic feel that really makes the decor work so well.
There is nothing boastful or claustrophobic about this lovely cottage and the reason for that is the lack of attempts to make the rooms feel bigger. They simply are what they are and contain everything they need, making them feel just the right size.
The original built-in cupboards are very sweet and help to support the open fire in creating an image of a very traditional but perfectly liveable living room. The space is so usable and enjoyable and that natural wood floor is the icing on the cake!
Moving into the second reception room, we see that it has been transformed, as many are, into a lovely and pared back dining room. With yet another original fireplace taking centre stage, it's the details in this simple room that are really the main attractions.
The wood flooring looks to have a story to tell and next to the cast iron fire, looks perfectly at home. In fact, the only modern addition is the dining table itself, but even that looks rustic and farmhouse in style, making it a sympathetic and modest piece of furniture.
Part of what makes heritage properties such as this one so fun and appealing is that they all have some quirks and nuances that don't necessarily make good architectural sense, but we are glad to see that they have been kept in this fabulous cottage.
In this particular example, we are talking about the hard to navigate stairs, which are steep and narrow! While these could have been removed and replaced with some much more user-friendly alternatives, we like the little traits that make older cottages so unique and would happily scale those steps every day.
When modern appliances and needs have to be accounted for, it's lovely and refreshing to see a home where they have been kept as neutral as possible. Bathrooms are frequently the room that let heritage properties down, as they are too quickly filled with stark suites and ultra contemporary showers, but we are happy to see that this cottage has been treated with more understanding, with a simple bath in place and a lovely old fashioned sink.
What a well put together and happy little abode this is!
