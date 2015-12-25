A Dream British Cottage with Class

A wonderful stone built village house, Spring Gardens, underwent an intensive programme of restoration to bring it back to the standards you can see here. In fact, the design team revealed that the necessary tasks were numerous.

’The work included re-roofing in natural slate, replacing PVC plastic gutters with cast metal ones of an appropriate pattern, re-pointing using lime mortar, restoring the windows and replacing the 1950s front door with a 6 panel flush-beaded door to a pattern found on nearby listed cottages. Internally, the house is a fortunate survival with original screen walls doors and stair intact these are all being carefully repaired and redecorated using traditionally formulated paint. The second part of the work involved minor alterations and extension to the existing single storey element of the house. The extension is a minor infill allowing for the existing bathroom to be reconfigured and for the creation of a small lobby.’

An extensive list indeed, but the finished product is a testament to how vital these tasks were and as the house is an original Georgian cottage, there could be no shortcuts when it came to repair work.

Let's take a look at this amazing property and appreciate all the hard work and dedication that has gone into it.