The entertainer's house

Richmond is a beautiful pocket of the outskirts of south west London, set beside The River Thames and the well-loved Richmond Park. With the question of “renovate or relocate?” a big decision to consider for many families, this family decided to make the most of the property they were already residing in, to create their vision of a perfect family home. After Nigel Bird Architects were commissioned to extend the house, the complete refurbishment which ensued left a balanced mix of a classical interiors and 21st century technologies. A new basement cinema was also included, which offers a hideaway from the rest of the house, and cosy retreat for the colder months.
At a glance it is hard to tell the rear of this home has been extended at all, with the new addition to the traditional brick home blending in perfectly with the existing vernacular of the house. Traditional style masonry is clear to see, with decorative brickwork donning the top of the new doors of the rear. Large glass windows ensure the typically British looking brick home is bathed in light, without looking overbearing or out of place. A new paved outdoor entertaining area now complements the house and garden, and offers a clear connection between the two.
Inside, we are greeted by a spacious and stylish kitchen, dominated by the sensory-arousing use of red in the cabinetry. It is a colour well known to excite our emotions, and to stimulate appetite and our metabolism. The freestanding kitchen island sits inbetween two walls, and almost gives the impression of a kitchen pass-through. The pitch of the roof now has new skylights to keep the space filled with natural light, and if you look closely, you can see parquet has been chosen for the flooring. An eclectic mix of colours and finishes indeed.
Parquet flooring continues in the lounge room, which exudes refinement and classical British interior charm. A strong mix of colour and texture can be seen, and whilst the overall look given off by the armchairs leans toward a classic look, the decorative elements give off a feeling of a more eclectic, individual interior design scheme. It is not every day you see oriental style vases paired with velvet armchairs, parquet floors, a Persian rug and a ceiling fan looking like it is straight out of a tropical Pacific island, but in this case, it all comes together to great effect.
The basement cinema is a highlight of the new refurbishment of the home, and has been described as “Dad's room in the basement”, even though we're sure this room will be a favourite of parents and children alike. Who couldn't spend hours in this basement getting cosy watching films?
The elegance of classic furnishings has also been adopted in the bedroom, using a neutral colour scheme, dressed up with a splash of deep red.
The bathroom is simple and functional, yet retains the same stately quality to that of the rest of the home. The wet room is camouflaged thanks to the completely transparent glass shower door, and the continuation of the tiles throughout all walls. Contrasting the modern feel of the fixtures and fittings is a custom timber vanity, which employs a finish similar to that of an early 20th century desk.
To see another home from this part of town, check out this loft conversion to another brick home.