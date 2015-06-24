The entertainer's house

The bathroom is simple and functional, yet retains the same stately quality to that of the rest of the home. The wet room is camouflaged thanks to the completely transparent glass shower door, and the continuation of the tiles throughout all walls. Contrasting the modern feel of the fixtures and fittings is a custom timber vanity, which employs a finish similar to that of an early 20th century desk.

