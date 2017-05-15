15 Shaker-style kitchens to inspire your next upgrade

Have you ever heard the term 'Shaker style', but not really known what it referred to? Well, wonder no more, as we are going to show you some absolutely amazing Shaker additions to gorgeous homes that will seriously make you consider embracing the look yourself! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that Shaker spaces are generally defined in terms of kitchens, with wooden cabinets featuring inset cabinet door and drawer grooves to create a traditional aesthetic, but don't go thinking that it has to be old fashioned or boring! Come with us now as we show you some stunning homes that have made Shaker style work for them!
Here you can see the inset grooves at work and finished in a cream colour, this kitchen looks charming, traditional and fresh! Gorgeous!
The great thing about Shaker styling is that it works well in any colour, especially white! Finished in white, it actually looks a little more contemporary too.
Wow. This kitchen is the perfect combination of classic colours, traditional aesthetics and an overall contemporary finish. Mixing up the cabinets into black and white varieties just looks so cool!
A splash of colour really works with Shaker cabinets and actually, we think it can help to define the groves and insets. Baby blue is such a pretty choice for this kitchen, as it stays soft and stylish.
Shaker styling can run the risk of being nothing but traditional, but add some contrast and you'll have a timeless design with a modern look. The combination of white and natural wood here is such a great example of what we mean!
We LOVE this Shaker kitchen and do you know why? Because it is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional aesthetic and has been finished in such a muted shade! The smooth, shallow inset grooves allow for a far more chic and modern look!
This kitchen really shows how adaptive Shaker styling can be! A simple colour, pared back cabinets and very plain handles have created something so pretty, yet it didn't require any fancy finishes!
If you are kind of tempted by Shaker style, but you like things a little more defined, just drink in this perfect blue kitchen! With detailed cabinet fronts, which feature multiple striations in the wood, the finished space seems so well designed and thought out.
Let's never forget that Shaker styling works well in any home, but if one aesthetic will accept it with absolute ease, it's a rustic one! This kitchen is utterly perfect for the house and the Shaker panels mirror the wall segments amazingly well.
Think you can't use Shaker styling in a kitchen that has a more retro feel? Think again! The pale turquoise/blue here works so well and by contrasting it with white counters, the colour pops even more. The chrome handles work so well here and keep things a little traditional.
Shaker kitchens always seem to be the perfect blend of beautiful and practical and we think we know why. With the cabinets being so stylish, why wouldn't you have as many of them as possible, making for plenty of storage? We love this countertop larder cabinet!
Shaker kitchens always seem to be painted a pretty colour, but the natural wood look can work so well too! Just look at this chic and contemporary take on a traditional Shaker kitchen, complete with modern handles, and you'll see it is a very viable option!
Id there any colour that doesn't work well in a Shaker kitchen? If there is, we haven't found it yet, as this storm cloud grey example looks utterly incredible. Open shelves add a lovely touch of modernity, but the classic cut-out design of the doors, matched with that grey, is gorgeous.
Navy blue cabinets are our latest obsession, but combine them with a Shaker style and you have something absolutely amazing! Classic, dark, contemporary and timeless all at once, this kitchen is everything that Shaker style should and can be.
Just for fun, we thought we'd show you that Shaker styling can be used in other areas of the house, not just the kitchen! Would you just look at how beautiful this wardrobe is? The muted matt paint really adds a little traditional styling potential, even in a kid's room! Wow! Now we're wondering how many other rooms could use some Shaker storage…
