15 Shaker-style kitchens to inspire your next upgrade

homify Country style kitchen
Have you ever heard the term 'Shaker style', but not really known what it referred to? Well, wonder no more, as we are going to show you some absolutely amazing Shaker additions to gorgeous homes that will seriously make you consider embracing the look yourself! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that Shaker spaces are generally defined in terms of kitchens, with wooden cabinets featuring inset cabinet door and drawer grooves to create a traditional aesthetic, but don't go thinking that it has to be old fashioned or boring! Come with us now as we show you some stunning homes that have made Shaker style work for them!

1. Simple and fresh.

The SW1 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen Wood Beige handmade,britishmade,shaker,kitchen,design,devol,pendant lights,big windows,brass taps
Here you can see the inset grooves at work and finished in a cream colour, this kitchen looks charming, traditional and fresh! Gorgeous!

2. Traditional white.

The Quayside Shaker Kitchen NAKED Kitchens Classic style kitchen
The great thing about Shaker styling is that it works well in any colour, especially white! Finished in white, it actually looks a little more contemporary too.

3. Monochrome and magnificent.

Saltaire Graphite and Ivory Painted Shaker Kitchen Sigma 3 Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
Wow. This kitchen is the perfect combination of classic colours, traditional aesthetics and an overall contemporary finish.  Mixing up the cabinets into black and white varieties just looks so cool!

4. Brilliant baby blue.

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Modern kitchen
A splash of colour really works with Shaker cabinets and actually, we think it can help to define the groves and insets. Baby blue is such a pretty choice for this kitchen, as it stays soft and stylish.

5. White and wood.

The Quayside Shaker Kitchen NAKED Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Shaker styling can run the risk of being nothing but traditional, but add some contrast and you'll have a timeless design with a modern look. The combination of white and natural wood here is such a great example of what we mean!

6. Sombre sage.

Melbourne Nutmeg Shaker Kitchen Sigma 3 Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
We LOVE this Shaker kitchen and do you know why? Because it is a contemporary interpretation of a traditional aesthetic and has been finished in such a muted shade! The smooth, shallow inset grooves allow for a far more chic and modern look!

7. Ultimate simplicity.

The Cotes Mill Shaker Kitchen deVOL Kitchens Rustic style kitchen
This kitchen really shows how adaptive Shaker styling can be! A simple colour, pared back cabinets and very plain handles have created something so pretty, yet it didn't require any fancy finishes!

8. Bold and beautiful.

Coastal Townhouse, Jude Burrows Interior Design Jude Burrows Interior Design KitchenStorage
If you are kind of tempted by Shaker style, but you like things a little more defined, just drink in this perfect blue kitchen! With detailed cabinet fronts, which feature multiple striations in the wood, the finished space seems so well designed and thought out.

9. Rustic heaven!

A cottage of two halves, Forest Eyes Photography Forest Eyes Photography Country style kitchen
Let's never forget that Shaker styling works well in any home, but if one aesthetic will accept it with absolute ease, it's a rustic one! This kitchen is utterly perfect for the house and the Shaker panels mirror the wall segments amazingly well.

10. A little retro feel.

Clapham, SW4, Build Team Build Team Modern kitchen
Think you can't use Shaker styling in a kitchen that has a more retro feel? Think again! The pale turquoise/blue here works so well and by contrasting it with white counters, the colour pops even more. The chrome handles work so well here and keep things a little traditional.

11. Practical and pretty.

Blue & Grey shaker kitchen homify Modern kitchen
Shaker kitchens always seem to be the perfect blend of beautiful and practical and we think we know why. With the cabinets being so stylish, why wouldn't you have as many of them as possible, making for plenty of storage? We love this countertop larder cabinet!

12. All wood.

Glanton - Collins Bespoke Architectural Kitchen, Collins Bespoke Limited Collins Bespoke Limited Modern kitchen
Shaker kitchens always seem to be painted a pretty colour, but the natural wood look can work so well too! Just look at this chic and contemporary take on a traditional Shaker kitchen, complete with modern handles, and you'll see it is a very viable option!

13. The colour of the moment.

The SW12 Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves Wood Grey kitchen island,island,design,open shelving,storage,shaker cupboards,shaker kitchen,grey kitchen,marble worktops,brass hardware
Id there any colour that doesn't work well in a Shaker kitchen? If there is, we haven't found it yet, as this storm cloud grey example looks utterly incredible. Open shelves add a lovely touch of modernity, but the classic cut-out design of the doors, matched with that grey, is gorgeous.

14. Deliciously dark.

The Clerkenwell Showroom Shaker Kitchen deVOL Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Navy blue cabinets are our latest obsession, but combine them with a Shaker style and you have something absolutely amazing! Classic, dark, contemporary and timeless all at once, this kitchen is everything that Shaker style should and can be.

15. Something different!

Shaker wardrobes homify Classic style bedroom
Just for fun, we thought we'd show you that Shaker styling can be used in other areas of the house, not just the kitchen! Would you just look at how beautiful this wardrobe is? The muted matt paint really adds a little traditional styling potential, even in a kid's room! Wow! Now we're wondering how many other rooms could use some Shaker storage…

For more lovely storage inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Clever home storage ideas.

Could your home be improved with a little Shaker styling?

