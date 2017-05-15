15 Shaker-style kitchens to inspire your next upgrade

Have you ever heard the term 'Shaker style', but not really known what it referred to? Well, wonder no more, as we are going to show you some absolutely amazing Shaker additions to gorgeous homes that will seriously make you consider embracing the look yourself! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that Shaker spaces are generally defined in terms of kitchens, with wooden cabinets featuring inset cabinet door and drawer grooves to create a traditional aesthetic, but don't go thinking that it has to be old fashioned or boring! Come with us now as we show you some stunning homes that have made Shaker style work for them!