Living room time machine

Have you ever felt nostalgic about times that seemed more elegant with splashes of sophistication? Well, perhaps it’s time to get into a time machine and bring your living room back to classic.

Elegant living rooms that embrace classical décor, displaying a fine design without being too ostentatious about it. In these well-designed traditional rooms, the gentle curves of antique furniture, whether that is a sofa or a chest of drawers, give an impression of soft elegance.

But the inclusion of beautiful classic furniture will not solely suffice for your room to turn back in time. You will need to change your textiles and fabrics, switching to soothing and neutral palettes, incorporating some crystal features and, of course, tying the room together with delicate decorative touches.

Let’s discover how to embrace your nostalgia and dress your living room in classic style.