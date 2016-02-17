Property remodeled extensively with fabulous interior design

A prime example of the famous saying “Never judge a book by its cover”, this waterfront home in East Molesey, on the banks of the River Thames, has a modest street frontage and a façade that is symbolic of a classic British home.

The interior, much like the pages of an intriguing book hiding behind its demure cover, tell a story of a home that is bold, full of enthusiasm and character, with an eclectic and industrial charm that couldn't be any more different from its exterior.

The three-story property has been extensively remodelled, with an extension to the rear and lowering of the floors to create a wonderful, open-plan home. With a new refurbishment to match, the project completed by Holland & Green is a laudable home the owners are proud to call their own.

Join us for a closer look…