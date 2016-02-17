Property remodeled extensively with fabulous interior design

A prime example of the famous saying “Never judge a book by its cover”, this waterfront home in East Molesey, on the banks of the River Thames, has a modest street frontage and a façade that is symbolic of a classic British home.
The interior, much like the pages of an intriguing book hiding behind its demure cover, tell a story of a home that is bold, full of enthusiasm and character, with an eclectic and industrial charm that couldn't be any more different from its exterior.
The three-story property has been extensively remodelled, with an extension to the rear and lowering of the floors to create a wonderful, open-plan home. With a new refurbishment to match, the project completed by Holland & Green is a laudable home the owners are proud to call their own.
Whilst the size of the home is imposing and large, its typical brick exterior and white trim is commonplace and certainly nothing out of the ordinary.
Given its size, the architects were presented with ample space to work with and, as you will soon see, used the large size of the rear of the property to great effect.
From the rear we are presented with a typical brick exterior that now includes an industrial style glass and steel addition and a spiral staircase leading to the second-floor.
The brickwork, as well as the staircase and steel-framed windows, are almost reminiscent of a scene from New York City, enhancing the raw and industrial air that is now present.
Inside, we can see just how much the ground-floor has been opened up and the invigorating feeling of spaciousness and light the glass windows create. A creation of notable British company, Crittal Windows, their steel-framed windows have featured in buildings around the world, including the Houses of Parliament, Tower of London and were even a feature of the Titanic.
An eclectic charm can be felt thanks to the mismatched colours and decorative features that come together in their own unique way. The eclectic feel is only reinforced thanks to the industrial elements of the steel frames of the windows and exposed brick walls, as well as the high ceilings of exposed timber beams. Something you do not often see in a home with a street-facing exterior as regular as this!
The industrial style feeling is augmented thanks to the high ceilings, which have been made possible thanks to the lowering of the floor.
With half the roof of the extension constructed of glass panels, the ground-floor is never without light and an ambience of positivity.
Also in keeping with the industrial chic of the eclectic interior is the absence of typical, residential flooring for the lower-level. Here, concrete reigns supreme, which has been painted in a tone of grey evocative of a mechanic's garage floor.
The stairs that divide the ground-floor are a giveaway to the extent that the floors have been lowered, whilst the existing floor of the home is in white, dividing the new and old spaces.
Upstairs, in the existing rooms, total refurbishment has been undertaken for the study, bathrooms and all bedrooms.
Here we see a calming study dominated by pure white, with eclectic decorative accents to break up the ultra-clean tone.
The bathroom is an equitable blend of old, new, traditional and modern. Where again a dominant scheme of bright white is subtly broken up, elements of the existing home have been made a feature of.
This room (converted into an ultra-modern bathroom) highlights the past by keeping the existing fireplace of the period home and is painted in a contrasting, historic tone of green, reminiscent of the early 20th century.
No child would be unhappy with this delightful and cheerful bedroom, which is a rainbow of exciting colours to keep them amused and occupied.
