​The Surrey home extension with a difference

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Walton-on-Thames, where the experts of Totus treated homeowners (and us) to an industrial-style kitchen that shares its open-plan space with a little lounge and dining area, lots of incoming light and an abundance of eye-catching style.
Oh, did we mention the kitchen/living area/dining room opens up onto a quaint little terrace, as well as a lush garden space?
You don’t need much more than this for a brightly-lit room during the day – those gigantic glass doors and skylights introduce ample amounts of natural light into these interiors. And the fact that lush greens and fresh views seep indoors is just an added bonus.
Notice how the kitchen volume adds a modern touch to the house – even though the entire external façade is clad in honey-brown exposed brick, the kitchen structure flaunts a more contemporary look via its flat roof and glass doors.
And how picture-perfect are those plants and flowers that frame the tiled-floor terrace from both sides?
A few steps back and we locate the kitchen and dining area, located side by side, even though they are firmly separated via colour palettes and materials.
Isn’t this the ideal socialising space? Think about it: the cook can continue cooking in peace while the guests (or family members) can chatter away at that dining table while awaiting the next mouth-watering course.
Before we call it a day, let’s take a closer peek at the kitchen and its style.
Shaker-style cabinets add the subtlest of detail, and yet the overall look of the cooking space is one of cleanliness and openness, thanks to the light neutral hues. Stainless steel show up via select appliances and cabinet handles, going a long way to make the incoming light bounce around the room and, thus, light it up some more.
A most supreme example of a kitchen design (and layout) done right!
