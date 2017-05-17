The home with a spectacular double-height extension

What could be better than dining with a view? How about a dining room that bathes in tonnes of natural light while enjoying a fresh landscape/garden view? That is exactly the topic of today’s homify 360° highlight, courtesy of IQ Glass UK, where we encounter a double-height glass box extension that was turned into a delightful dining space to make full use of the adjoining garden, as well as the incoming sunshine.

Get ready for some fabulous inspiration…