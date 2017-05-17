The home with a spectacular double-height extension

What could be better than dining with a view? How about a dining room that bathes in tonnes of natural light while enjoying a fresh landscape/garden view? That is exactly the topic of today’s homify 360° highlight, courtesy of IQ Glass UK, where we encounter a double-height glass box extension that was turned into a delightful dining space to make full use of the adjoining garden, as well as the incoming sunshine.
Get ready for some fabulous inspiration…
We kick off our tour outside, a few metres away from the extension so that we can get a glimpse of the entire house. And even though this is all about that glorious glass box and its interiors, we do need to drop a compliment about this fabulous garden, as well as that spacious terrace!
Like magic, the glass box opens up to welcome us inside – and also to treat the insiders to some fresh air.
Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.
Super modern designs reign supreme on the inside, where a 12-seater table awaits us. Glass panes that stretch from floor to ceiling (and get transformed into one giant skylight) ensure that a gloomy vibe is one element that will never be welcome here.
And just look at those modern pendants dangling above the dining table – perfect little circular touches to contrast with the linear style of this glass box and the interior furniture/décor.
We just couldn’t depart without a quick view of that fabulous garden view these fortunate inhabitants get to enjoy while they wine and dine. Just imagine how that exterior landscape changes with every passing season (from a fresh, sunny landscape to a thundering rainstorm, to a white winter wonderland) and how it will affect the interior ambience.
Definitely one of our all-time favourites here on homify!
Planning a dinner party? Be sure to check out The ingredients for a delicious dining room first!